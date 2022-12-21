The Philadelphia Eagles have made roster moves since they last met the Cowboys; could that be the biggest challenge for Dallas?

Cooper Rush was still the starting quarterback the last time the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles met, as Dak Prescott recovered from his season-opening hand injury. The Eagles won that game.

But now, the Eagles could be the team without their QB starter, as Jalen Hurts' status is "uncertain."

Nevertheless, the Cowboys may have two challenges here, on offense for certain: One, their own errors. Two, the Eagles' beefed-up defense.

"Any time you go [against a team in the] early part of the season to towards the end, teams evolve," Dallas coordinator Kellen Moore said. "They've provided themselves with a ton of depth up front, which has been tremendous."

Even while holding the lead in the NFC East division race, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman did not stand pat at the trade deadline. Instead, Philadelphia got help on the edge and acquired via trade with the Chicago Bears ex-Cowboy Robert Quinn.

And even after the deadline passed, they brought in help via free agency, adding defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh.

The Eagles lead the NFL in team sacks at 55, and rank just behind the Cowboys in takeaways at 25. This a worrisome prospect for a Cowboys offense that has struggled with the turnover bug since the return of Prescott.

But that won't keep the Cowboys from playing their style of offense that, at the end of the day, is scoring points. The kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Saturday. ... and Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy insists Dak and his offense will "keep firing.''

Meanwhile, the 10-4 Cowboys need to find a way to cause 13-1 Philly to no longer "keep improving.''

