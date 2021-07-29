Dak Cowboys Injury Update: 'Mock Games' & NFL Preseason Plan

Both Prescott and McCarthy used the word "smart'' as it regards the "precautionary'' decision for the QB to have pulled himself from the Wednesday workout.

OXNARD, Calif. - Amid reports that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott might "miss weeks'' of time after having departed Wednesday’s practice with tightness in his right shoulder, head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday offered clarification that should lessen concern.

"It's minor. I saw him (this morning)," McCarthy said to 105.3 The Fan's "Shan & RJ'' on Thursday. "I don't know if you put him in a 'limited' category. He'll do all the run-game stuff and all the footwork stuff. But we've got to shut him down from throwing for a few days."

Added McCarthy a bit later at his press conference at training camp here in Oxnard: "Dak will still do all the drill work, he’ll be able do all the mock games. We’re really just going to cut out the throwing here for a few days.”

Prescott himself has said "everything is fine'' regarding the soreness in his shoulder, which apparently stems from a muscle strain in his latissimus muscle in his back. The Cowboys performed an MRI on Prescott on Wednesday and sources told CowboysSI.com then that there is no serious damage, and that Prescott simply needs to rest.

Indications from the Cowboys are that whatever Dallas' plan was to play Prescott in the NFL preseason - we believe he was never going to play in the Aug. 5 game at Canton against the Steelers, but was to debut in Week 2 of the exhibition season at Arizona - that plan is unchanged.

McCarthy also noted that the Cowboys feel Prescott’s muscle strain is not related to having favored any part of his body after having undergone season-ending ankle surgery after exiting in Week 5 of the 2020 season.

READ MORE: Cowboys Need A QB Trade

Both Prescott and McCarthy used the word "smart'' as it regards the "precautionary'' decision for the QB to have pulled himself from the Wednesday workout.

"Everything's fine," Prescott said. "Get a day of rest or so and get back it. I've never taken this much time off obviously from the game of football. So just getting back into camp full swing and not taking a rep off played a part in it."

READ MORE: Why Cowboys Won't Trade for CB Xavien Howard