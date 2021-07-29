Cowboys' QB Dak Prescott Injury Timeline: A Day? Or A Few Weeks?

Despite various media reports, Prescott says he expects to miss minimal time at training camp

Exhale, everybody. Dak says there's no danger.

After causing temporary panic in the Dallas Cowboys' fandom and front office by leaving practice Wednesday afternoon in Oxnard, franchise quarterback Dak Prescott told a slew of Dallas-Fort Worth TV outlets last night that the injury to his right (throwing) shoulder is only tightness that has him day-to-day at training camp.

Various media reports earlier Wednesday reported that Prescott could be sidelined as much as two weeks. An MRI confirmed that he has only a mild shoulder strain.

"Just a little shoulder pain, a little shoulder soreness I should say, and some tightness," Prescott told Joe Trahan of WFAA Channel 8 in Dallas. "Felt it a little bit yesterday. Came out today and was going to work through it and just felt I should be smart."

Midway through the team's first padded practice of summer, the star quarterback stopped throwing with the first unit, briefly talked with head coach Mike McCarthy and the team's training staff, and then jogged off the field into the locker room to be examined by doctors.

The good news: His issue was not with his right ankle, which ended his season last October and required two offseason surgeries to repair.

"Everything's fine," Prescott said to Fox4's Mike Doocy. "Get a day of rest or so and get back it. I've never taken this much time off obviously from the game of football. So just getting back into camp full swing and not taking a rep off played a part in it."

Officially, Prescott has a "latissimus strain" that impacts his shoulder…. But that he insists will not impact his Cowboys season.