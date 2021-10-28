Dak at Work: ‘We’re Trying to Push It’

Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    Dak Prescott Inside Cowboys Practice: ‘We’re Trying to Push It’

    An inside look at Dak Prescott’s participation in Thursday’s Cowboys Practice - and an odd observation of “benched” La’el Collins, too.
    FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys‘ Thursday practice inside Ford Center here at The Star once again featured quarterback Dak Prescott, working through a calf strain, participating on what will likely again be called a “limited” basis.

    “We’re trying to push it as far as we can right now,” coach Mike McCarthy said before the workout, part of 5-1 Dallas’ preparation for Sunday’s visit to Minnesota.

    The NFC East-leading Cowboys, coming off their bye last weekend, also got work from other notables, including:

    *The benched” (trade-worthy?) offensive lineman La’el Collins, who lined up in the oddest of spots during part of the session: With Terence Steele lining up at right tackle, Collins (coming off his five-game NFL suspension), Collins was to his right … 

    Kind of playing “right-right tackle.”

    *Safety Damontae Kazee, recently arrested for a DWI, was at practice.

    *Cornerback Trevon Diggs and tackle Tyron Smith, limited on Wednesday, spent the early portion of the day with trainers, joining Prescott.

    All involved continue to have faith in the availability of Prescott. (See “Perfectly Fine.”) McCarthy has made it clear that the MVP candidate QB experienced a “good response” with his calf. And along with “trying to push it,” the team has certain medical “thresholds” that Prescott must clear so, as McCarthy put it, the injury doesn’t linger and become a “week-to-week” thing.

    Prescott did seem to add something from Wednesday, as on Thursday he sprinted and cut as a ball-carrier.

    Cooper Rush again got work with the first team in what seems like the unlikely event Prescott - off to a great start as he is completing over 73 percent of his passes for 1,813 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions through six games - is unable to go.

    Right now, the line for Sunday’s 7:20 p.m. game, per SI Sportsbook, has Dallas as a 1.5-point road favorite against the Vikings. Assuming Dak is up? The Cowboys’ chance of winning goes up, too.

