Dak Prescott as Cowboys QB? '10 More Years! Jerry Jones Says

FRISCO - Is this Jerry Jones “judgment” or Jerry Jones “jubilation”?.

The Dallas Cowboys demolished the previously 8-1 Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 in blowout fashion, 40-3, and the triggerman was Dak Prescott, who played at a level that caused Jones to renew his vow of faith in the $40 million APY quarterback.

“I think you saw vintage Dak,” said Jones after the game. “You saw the Dak that I hope I get to see for 10 more years, at least.”

The 29-year-old franchise QB was certainly impressive enough, going 22-for-25 for 276 yards while throwing two touchdowns and no interceptions for a 139.3 passer rating.

The Cowboys’ present contract with Dak runs through 2024, and the front office has openly discussed an extension that would be forged before that time.

Based on Jerry’s timeline, will the new contract take Prescott through the age of 39? In this scenario, Dak would be a literal “Cowboy for Life,” an attractive Dallas notion … as long as there is true Super Bowl contention or more during that time.

And yes, Jones thinks this Cowboys team and this Cowboys QB fit that notion.

“A resounding yes. Yes. Unequivocally yes,” Jones said when asked if the Cowboys are Super Bowl contenders. “I sure do think what I see out here right now is a team that you could go get a Super Bowl with.”

