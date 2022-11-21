Cowboys 'Can Be Special!' Dak Prescott and Defense Plow Vikings in Minnesota 40-3: Live Game Log

The Dallas Cowboys traveled north to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in a matchup between two NFC powerhouses as well as two top NFL receivers who just happen to come from the same draft class. ... and a game in which the Cowboys needed to put something behind them in order to get ahead.

"We knew we needed to respond after last week,'' said QB Dak Prescott after this 40-3 blowout. "If we can continue to do this, this team can be special."



How did it unfold? Follow along ...

Minnesota's Justin Jefferson and Dallas' CeeDee Lamb were both selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Lamb went No. 17 to Dallas and Jefferson No. 22 to the Vikings.

And now, in their third seasons in the league, both are serving as their team's No. 1 option. But it's Jefferson who may be separating himself as the best receiver in the league.

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy was high on both players entering the draft. And while the Cowboys were excited that Lamb fell to them at No. 17 overall, he's hardly surprised at the success Jefferson has found in the league.

"CeeDee was my favorite of the group, and he was right there," McCarthy told reporters ahead of the Cowboys' Week 11 road game against the Vikings. "I love the way the guy played. See, I like guys that can play inside and outside, and they do something else, too.

"Like CeeDee, you can put him in the backfield. And Jefferson ... knowing the kid's background - multi-sports athlete - I'm not surprised at all he's having the success he's having, so we were very, very impressed with him. We thought we had him high, higher than most people on the board, so when he went after that was no surprise."

The Cowboys might have concerns on defense for the first time in a while, allowing 200 yards rushing in consecutive games. A Cowboys defense hasn't done this since 1960 when it allowed four.

Dallas ranks 29th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn - who had architected a remarkable turnaround for the defense in a season and a half - says he can't remember a two-game stretch like that in his career.

"One thing I do know: We have the right crew to do it," Quinn said.

Live game updates will appear here after kickoff...

FIRST QUARTER: Cowboys 10, Vikings 3

Minnesota starts the game with the ball first.

Cook runs for four yards then for three yards.

FUMBLE RECOVERY COWBOYS: On 3rd and 3, Cousins scrambles left and is strip-sacked by Micah Parsons. Cousins fumbles the ball and Dorance Armstrong recovers the ball at the MIN 23. First down Cowboys.

Elliott carries for four yards on first down.

Prescott hits Elliott for five yards to the MIN 18, then Elliott runs for seven more to the MIN 9. Pollard runs right side for no gain.

On 3rd and 3, Prescott throws incomplete in the end zone into double coverage as Shultz can't complete the catch.

FIELD GOAL COWBOYS: Maher's 27-yard field goal is good for a 3-0 Cowboys lead. The Scoring drive goes 18 yards in seven plays and took 3:22 off the clock.

The Vikings take over from their own 35 after the touchback. On first down, Cousins throws incomplete to Hockenson, but Kelvin Joseph is called for DPI. First down Vikings at the 34.

Cook runs for two yards before Cousins finds Justin Jefferson at the 50 for a gain of 14 yards and a first down.

Cook runs 17 yards on the right side and Carlos Watkins is called for defensive holding for another five yards after the run. The referees missed a blatant offensive holding call on Minnesota on the play that kept Vander Esch from making a tackle.

On 2nd and 10, Cousins finds Jefferson for four yards to the DAL 24.

Adam Thielen catches a 10-yard pass from Cousins on 3rd and 6 for a first down at the DAL 14.

Cook runs right side for eight yards to the DAL 6. On 3rd and 2, Cousins throws incomplete to Hockenson for fourth down.

FIELD GOAL VIKINGS: Joesph is good from 25 yards and a 3-3 tie with 6:39 left in the first quarter. The scoring drive goes 69 yards in 10 plays and took 3:43 off the clock.

The Cowboys are the only team in the NFL who still has not allowed a first-quarter touchdown all season.

Dallas starts from its own 25 and Prescott hits Schultz for four yards then Pollard runs for another four.

On 3rd and 3, Prescott hits Gallup for 14 yards to the DAL 46.

Pollard then runs up the middle for 18 yards to the MIN 36, then another 20 yards to the MIN 16.

Prescott hits Gallup for eight then Lamb for another six to the MIN two-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Elliott runs off left guard for one yard and the touchdown. The Maher extra point is good for a 10-3 Cowboys lead with 1:26 left in the first quarter. The scoring drive goes 75 yards in 10 plays and took 5:13 off the clock.

Minnesota takes over from its own 35 after the kick.

Cousins hit Thielen for 15 yards to the MIN 40 and Cook ran right guard for three more.

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER: Cowboys 23, Vikings 3

Cook runs for four yards to the MIN 47 on 2nd and 8.

On 3rd and 3, Cousins is sacked by Armstrong for a loss of six yards to bring up a punting situation.

The Wright punt goes 46 yards to the DAL 13, returned by Turpin to the DAL 17.

Prescott scrambles left for one yard on first down, then hits Noah Brown for seven more to the DAL 25.

On 3rd and 2, Pollard runs for five up the middle. Elliott takes over on first down and runs for eight more to the DAL 38.

Elliott runs for eight on first down and one more on second, then on 3rd and 2, Elliott runs for two for the first down.

Prescott hits Schultz for 12 to the MIN 47, then Prescott runs 11 yards on 3rd and 6 to MIN 32.

Prescott hit Lamb on first down for nine yards, but Lamb was called for illegal shift for a loss of five yards.

On 1st and 15, Pollard loses two yards, tackled in the backfield by Patrick Jones.

Elliott runs for four yards to bring up a 3rd and 13 from the MIN 35.

On 3rd and 13, Prescott throws incomplete to Gallup in what would've been short of the first down anyway.

FIELD GOAL COWBOYS: Maher hits from 53 yards for a 13-3 Cowboys lead with 5:31 left in the half. The scoring drive goes 48 yards in 14 plays and took 7:54 off the clock.

Minnesota takes over from its own 35 after the kick.

Cousins passes incomplete deep to Hockenson on first down, then Mattison runs right guard for three yards on second down.

On 3rd and 7 from the MIN 28, Cousins throws incomplete to the right side.

The Wright punt goes 31 yards to the DAL 41, fair caught by Turpin.

Prescott scrambles on first down for four yards, then hits Ferguson for four more. On 3rd and 2, Pollard runs left tackle for seven and a first down.

Prescott throws to Lamb for eight yards across the middle then Elliott gets one yard on a rush off left guard.

TWO-MINUTE WARNING

On 3rd and 1, Elliott runs right guard for two yards and a first down to extend the drive.

Elliott runs for another three yards before Minnesota calls its second time out.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Prescott hits Pollard short right side and he runs 30 yards after the catch to the end zone. The Maher extra point is good for a 20-3 Cowboys lead with 1:43 left in the half. The scoring drive goes 59 yards in eight plays and took 2:44 off the clock.

That is Dak Prescott's 150th career regular-season touchdown pass.

Minnesota takes over from its own 35. Cousins passes incomplete on first down, then hits Jefferson for 15 yards to the MIN 40.

Cousins finds Hokenson for six then Osborn for five more to the DAL 49 with 1:08 left in the half.

Brandel is called for a false start moving the ball back to the MIN 46.

On 1st and 15, Parsons sacks Cousins for an eight-yard loss o the MIN 38.

Minnesota takes its final timeout with 52 seconds left in the half.

On 2nd and 23 Cousins throws incomplete under severe pressure from Parsons again.

Cousins passes incomplete to Hockenson on 3rd and 23.

The Wright punt goes 58 yards to the DAL 4, returned by Tupin to the DAL 14.

Timeout #1 Dallas

On first down, Prescott hits Lamb for six yards to the DAL 20, then Pollard catches a four-yard pass to the 24. Pollard runs out of bounds to stop the clock with 26 seconds.

Dallas has two timeouts left.

Prescott hit Schultz for seven yards out of bounds at the DAL 31.

On 2nd and 3, Prescott hits Lamb who runs out of bounds for 27 yards to the MIN 42.

Timeout #2 Dallas

FIELD GOAL DALLAS: Maher is GOOD from 60 yards for a 23-3 lead as time expires in the first half. The scoring drive goes 44 yards in five plays and takes 31 seconds off the clock.

HALFTIME - Dallas will have the ball to start the second quarter

THIRD QUARTER: Cowboys 37, Vikings 3

Dallas starts from its own 35 after the kick.

Prescott hits Pollard for 10 yards on 2nd and 9 to the DAL 36.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: On 3rd and 14, Prescott finds Pollard deep on the right side for 68 yards and a touchdown! The Maher extra point is good for a 30-3 Cowboys lead with 12:32 left in the third quarter. The scoring drive goes 75 yards in five plays and took 2:28 off the clock.

Minnesota takes over from its own 35, and Cousins is sacked by Lawrence for a seven-yard loss on first down.

The Vikings get seven back with a Hockenson catch at the MIN 16.

On 3rd and 19, Cousins is sacked by Dante Fowler for a loss of 10 yards to the MIN six-yard line.

The Cowboys now have 40 sacks on the season and the Vikings have just 88 yards of total offense in the game, and 69 of those came on their second drive of the game that resulted in their only points, a field goal.

Dallas takes over from the MIN 41 after a 20-yard punt return by Turpin.

Elliott runs for three on first down and two more on second down. On 3rd and 5, Prescott hits Brown deep on the left side for 35 yards to the MIN one-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Elliott runs off left guard for one yard into the end zone for the touchdown. The Maher extra point is good for a 37-3 Cowboys lead with 8:15 left in the third quarter. The scoring drive goes 41 yards in five plays and took 1:54 off the clock.

Minnesota begins its next drive from its own 21. Cook runs off the right end for five yards on first down, then Cousins hits Mundt for eight yards to the MIN 34.

On 1st and 10, Cook runs right end for 11 yards to the MIN 45, but Cook is called for unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting) for a 15-yard penalty to the MIN 30.

Cousins is sacked by Jayron Kearse for a loss of 10 yards, then on 2nd and 20, Cousins throws incomplete to Hockenson.

On 3rd and 20, Minnesota is called for a delay of game for a five-yard penalty back to the MIN 15.

On 3rd and 25, Cousins throws short left to Hockenson for 10 yards.

The Wright punt goes 57 yards to the DAL 18. Turpin muffed the catch, recovered by Bland and goes out of bounds at the DAL 19. PENALTY on MIN-K.Boyd, Unnecessary Roughness, 15 yards, enforced at DAL 19.

Pollard runs left tackle for two yards then again up the middle for four more.

On 3rd and 4 from the DAL 40, Prescott hits Lamb who is tackled behind the line for a loss of two yards.

That's the first possession of the day for the Cowboys where they did not score.

The Anger punt goes 48 yards to the MIN 14. Jalen Reagor returns three yards to the MIN 17 and fumbles the ball. It's recovered by Theo Jackson for the Vikings at the 17.

Cook runs left end for 11 yards to the MIN 28 for just the third first down for the Vikings all day.

Cousins hits Thielen for 11 yards to the MIN 39 for another first down.

On 1st and 10, Cousins throws incomplete to Thielen, then throws incomplete to Mattison. PENALTY on DAL, Illegal Use of Hands, 5 yards, enforced at MIN 39.

Cousins throws deep left incomplete to Osborn, then hits Hockenson for no gain at the MIN 44.

On 3rd and 10, PENALTY on MIN-A.Schlottmann, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at MIN 44 - No Play

On 3rd and 15, PENALTY on MIN-B.O'Neill, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at MIN 39 - No Play.

On 3rd and 20, Cousins is sacked by Dorance Armstrong for a loss of three yards at the MIN 31.

Wright's punt goes 45 yards to the DAL 24, fair caught by Tupin.

Pollard runs left tackle for three yards. PENALTY on DAL-T.Biadasz, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at DAL 24.

Prescott hits Gallup for 20 to the DAL 33.

END OF THE THIRD QUARTER

FOURTH QUARTER: Cowboys 40, Vikings 3

Pollard runs for 17 yards to the 50, then runs again for one yard to the MIN 49.

On 2nd and 9, Prescott hits Malik Davis for eight yards to the DAL 41.

Davis runs up the middle for nine yards on 3rd and 1, then loses two yards on consecutive plays.

On 3rd and 14, Davis runs up the middle for four yards.

FIELD GOAL DALLAS: Maher is good from 50 yards for a 40-3 Cowboys lead with 10:04 left in the game. The scoring drive goes 44 yards in nine plays and took 6:05 off the clock.

The Vikings take over from their own 25.

Nick Mullins comes in at QB for the Vikings.

Mullins hits Reagor for 14 yards then hits Mattison for another eight.

On 2nd and 3, Mullins throws incomplete to Nailor, then misses Nailor again on third down.

The Wright punt goes 46 yards to the DAL 10, fair caught by Turpin.

Cooper Rush is in at Qb for the Cowboys.

Davis runs up the middle for one yard, then Ferguson catches an 11 yard pass to the DAL 22.

Davis then runs for another four off right tackle. MIN-R.Blacklock was injured during the play

Rush hits Hendershot on the right side for a loss of two yards.

On 3rd and 8, Davis catches a Rush pass for 14 yards and a first down.

Rush then hits Tolbert for eight yards on first down.

On 3rd and 3, Rush throws incomplete to Davis.

The Anger punt goes 53 yards to the MIN two-yard line where it's downed by the Cowboys.

On first down, PENALTY on DAL-N.Gallimore, Neutral Zone Infraction, 5 yards, enforced at MIN two-yard line.

Mullins hits Osborn for 12 yards to the 16, then Nwangwu runs left end for no gain.

TWO-MINUTE WARNING

Mullins hits Nailor for 15 yards to the MIN 31, then Nwangwu runs up the middle for four yards.

THIS WILL BE THE COWBOYS' BIGGEST ROAD WIN IN FRANCHISE HISTORY

Mullens hits Nwangwu for five yards to the MIN 40.

END OF GAME

