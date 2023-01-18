Dak Prescott is nominated for the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Supporters can contribute to his foundation.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is nominated for what is considered the league's most prestigious honor: the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. The award recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field who has an impact in his community.

Each NFL team has one nominee that represent the values of respect, integrity, resiliency, and responsibility. The award was established in 1970 and the most recent Cowboy to win was tight end Jason Witten in 2012.

Prescott's "Faith, Fight, Finish Foundation'' is dedicated to the Dallas community and beyond. His foundation focuses on four main initiatives: colon cancer research, mental health and suicide prevention, bridging the gap between law enforcement the communities they serve, and offering assistance to those facing life-challenging hardships.

Through Prescott's commitment to philanthropy this year, major strides have been taken to connect law enforcement with their communities across the country. FFF has developed free training programs for police: an online curriculum created to transform interactions with community members.

FFF's contributions this year also include suicide prevention hotline improvements and donations for cancer research.

New this year for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, fans will have the opportunity to contribute directly to the causes that nominees, like Prescott, have selected to support. Prescott has provided an added incentive.

Fans who participate could win:

2 tickets to a 2023 season game and pregame sideline passes

a Dak-led tour of The Star

a signed Prescott jersey

a replica helmet

Travel arrangements (hotel + airfare) are included for fans who qualify for those accommodations.

Fans can donate through February 6.

On the field, Prescott is focused on leading the Cowboys to their first NFC Championship game since 1995. Dallas and the Niners face off on Sunday night from Levi's Stadium in the Divisional Round. Here is everything you need to know about the game:

FUN FACT: Prescott has recorded a passing and rushing touchdown in four consecutive postseason games, the only player in NFL history to do so.

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (12-5) at San Francisco 49ers (13-4)

ODDS: Dallas is a 4-point underdog vs. the Niners.

GAME TIME: Sunday, January 22, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

TV/RADIO: FOX, 105.3 The Fan

