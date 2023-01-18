"We want to win it all,'' Cowboys injured safety Jayron Kearse says. "We’re craving a Super Bowl."That’s enough motivation for us.”

FRISCO - To Jayron Kearse, his knee injury is not an obstacle to helping his Dallas Cowboys to the Super Bowl.

Only the San Francisco 49ers are.

“I’m good, feeling good, said Kearse, who sprained his knee in Monday's playoff win at Tampa Bay, adding when asked to put a percentage on him playing this Sunday in the next round at San Francisco, "100 percent.''

Kearse has dinged up his knee a few times over the course of this season, but has played through it to emerge once again as a playmaking safety on a Dallas defense that for two straight seasons has been the NFL leader in takeaways. Indeed, he said this particular knee issue 'is easier to handle than the first time.”

On Tuesday, coach Mike McCarthy indicated that Kearse planned to participate in the Wednesday walk-through practice here inside The Star. (He also said sore-hamstring'ed defensive back Israel Mukuamu would be able to work, but that tackle Jason Peters' hip issue would keep him out, and Peters is unlikely to play Sunday.)

In the Tampa game, Micah Parsons appeared to hurt his lower leg, and he missed a handful of snaps. But, he said after the 31-14 win, I’m feeling good. I feel I finished the game well. Continued to get my pressure, continued to keep going, understanding the circumstances I was faced with.

"I’m excited for next week, excited for the matchup.”

So is Kearse, who actually exited the Bucs game and didn't return, causing some to speculate that he'd sustained a season-ending injury.

Maybe it is just the adrenalin and the motivation and the "craving'' talking ... but Kearse is having none of that.

"We want to win it all,'' Kearse said. "We’re craving a Super Bowl.

"That’s enough motivation for us.”

