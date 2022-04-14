Dak Prescott vs. Deshaun Watson: 'A Big One,' Says 'Proud' Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

“I’m proud we have it,” Jones says of Dak's deal. “Deshaun’s contract was a big one. Just reinforces that it just takes one or two teams to really covet a player and they really get those numbers on up there.''

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Wednesday revealed his view on quarterback Dak Prescott having earned a $40 million-per-year contract through the prism of the Cleveland Browns signing quarterback Deshawn Watson to a record-setting five year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal - one key being "fully guaranteed."

“I’m proud we have it,” Jones said in a business-related press conference from The Star, referencing Prescott's deal before turning to the question about Watson's. “Deshaun’s contract was a big one. (It) just reinforces that it just takes one or two teams to really covet a player and they really get those numbers on up there.”

Obviously, no NFL owner is especially excited when the cost of a quality QB rises. That is especially so when it happens as drastically as Watson's salary did as he manipulated his way into a trade from Houston to Cleveland. Meanwhile, this NFL owner - Jones - steadfastly believes his club did the right thing in getting Prescott done a year ago.

“When I look at what has happened since we’ve done (Dak’s) contract, the reps, the way Dak has evolved, what we’re doing in here to look for players to complement what he does the best,” Jones said. “That’s who, in my mind, we’re complementing ... We’re basically trying to get (Prescott) some field position.''

Translating Jerry? His mind was turning to the NFL Draft, late in the month of April, where Prescott can be "complemented'' with more talent.

It took the Cowboys two years to get matters finalized with Prescott while many wondered it would ever get done. With the critical signing now in the rear-view mirror, Jones and the Cowboys must now capitalize on the contract. That means trying to find help for those who've left the 2021 roster, especially Randy Gregory, Amari Cooper and La'el Collins.

But as for Dak, especially in comparison to Deshaun?

Said Jerry: "We're glad we got him.''

