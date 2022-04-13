Skip to main content

Dallas Cowboys 'Business': Cryptocurrency Partnership with Blockchain.com - An NFL First

Speculation ran wild. Silly predictions did, too. A day inside The Star ...

FRISCO - Maybe the Dallas Cowboys bring these jokes upon themselves, because as we've said in this space - rather harshly - "Sometimes the Cowboys seem like a marketing company that plays football.''

So on Monday, when the PR department invited the DFW media to RSVP to a Wednesday morning press conference here at The Star - even though the announcement clearly stated that the purpose was to host a “major business announcement press conference” ...

Speculation ran wild. Predictions - from silly to snide - did, too.

dak-prescott-jerry-jones-cowboys

No, team owner Jerry Jones, approaching his 80th birthday, is not "stepping down.''

Jerry-Jones-and-Stephen-Jones-

No, Tony Romo, Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin are not joining the coaching staff. (Nor is Sean Payton.)

Jerry-Jones-Charlotte-Jones

No, the franchise did not wish to formally announce its increase in AT&T Stadium ticket prices (though that one is actually happening.)


"Blockchain.com is one of the oldest and most trusted digital asset platforms in the world,'' Jerry Jones said in the business announcement of a partnership with the cryptocurrency firm. "They are bringing Wall Street to Main Street ... and that's a touchdown for our millions of global fans.''

Scroll to Continue

No image description

jerry wade sideways
Play

'I'm Honored!' Cowboys Ex Coach Wade Phillips Takes XFL Job

Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

By Cowboys Maven Staff17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago
jg us
Play

Jason Garrett EXCLUSIVE: Cowboys Ex Coach 'Excited' for USFL TV Job

"I'm really excited to be in the game,'' Jason Garrett tells CowboysSI.com

By Mike Fisher45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago
mcc dak super
Play

'Coach of the Year'? Odds Don't Favor Dallas Cowboys' Mike McCarthy

As much as some Cowboys critics don't wish to admit it, McCarthy and his 12-5 record last year means Dallas already "turned around.''

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago

This is an NFL first, a partnership with a crypto company. Said Jerry: "We take pride in being the first team in the NFL to sign an official cryptocurrency partnership.

There is a place to talk about the offseason roster decisions - a roster seemingly weakened by the departure of Amari Cooper, La’el Collins and Randy Gregory. There is a place to talk about the coming NFL Draft, and Dallas' plans. And there is a place to discuss everything about the Cowboys from their front office strategies to some of the personal strife impacting the Jones family.

And in the hallways here at The Star following the business announcement, some of those things were broached - and/or have already been discussed by Jerry and Stephen Jones, as well as coach Mike McCarthy.

Was it fair of the audience to reflect on the "business announcement'' by assuming the worst, or by assuming something foolish? Maybe the Cowboys bring that on themselves. ... but by way of understanding how this building operates: The Jones family believes it can win at both business and at football. And snark and cynicism aside, whether you believe that, one business press conference on a Wednesday here at The Star isn't a significant enough event to prove the Jones family wrong.

jerry wade sideways
News

'I'm Honored!' Cowboys Ex Coach Wade Phillips Takes XFL Job

By Cowboys Maven Staff17 minutes ago
jg us
News

Jason Garrett EXCLUSIVE: Cowboys Ex Coach 'Excited' for USFL TV Job

By Mike Fisher45 minutes ago
mcc dak super
News

'Coach of the Year'? Odds Don't Favor Dallas Cowboys' Mike McCarthy

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
Kelvin-Joseph
News

Who’s No. 1? New Cowboys, New Jersey Numbers Released

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago
jayron kearse damonte kazee
News

NFL Free Agency: Cowboys Done Shopping at Safety?

By Timm Hamm19 hours ago
jg usfl
News

Cowboys Ex Coach Jason Garrett Hired for New Job - In TV

By Mike Fisher20 hours ago
j d georgia
News

Should Cowboys Change NFL Draft Strategy for 'Behemoth' DT?

By Mike Fisher21 hours ago
cam kia
News

'Cook & Be Quiet': NFL QB Cam Newton Ripped for Views on Women

By Mike Fisher23 hours ago