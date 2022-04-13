Dallas Cowboys 'Business': Cryptocurrency Partnership with Blockchain.com - An NFL First

FRISCO - Maybe the Dallas Cowboys bring these jokes upon themselves, because as we've said in this space - rather harshly - "Sometimes the Cowboys seem like a marketing company that plays football.''

So on Monday, when the PR department invited the DFW media to RSVP to a Wednesday morning press conference here at The Star - even though the announcement clearly stated that the purpose was to host a “major business announcement press conference” ...

Speculation ran wild. Predictions - from silly to snide - did, too.

No, team owner Jerry Jones, approaching his 80th birthday, is not "stepping down.'' No, Tony Romo, Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin are not joining the coaching staff. (Nor is Sean Payton.) No, the franchise did not wish to formally announce its increase in AT&T Stadium ticket prices (though that one is actually happening.)





"Blockchain.com is one of the oldest and most trusted digital asset platforms in the world,'' Jerry Jones said in the business announcement of a partnership with the cryptocurrency firm. "They are bringing Wall Street to Main Street ... and that's a touchdown for our millions of global fans.''

This is an NFL first, a partnership with a crypto company. Said Jerry: "We take pride in being the first team in the NFL to sign an official cryptocurrency partnership.

There is a place to talk about the offseason roster decisions - a roster seemingly weakened by the departure of Amari Cooper, La’el Collins and Randy Gregory. There is a place to talk about the coming NFL Draft, and Dallas' plans. And there is a place to discuss everything about the Cowboys from their front office strategies to some of the personal strife impacting the Jones family.

And in the hallways here at The Star following the business announcement, some of those things were broached - and/or have already been discussed by Jerry and Stephen Jones, as well as coach Mike McCarthy.

Was it fair of the audience to reflect on the "business announcement'' by assuming the worst, or by assuming something foolish? Maybe the Cowboys bring that on themselves. ... but by way of understanding how this building operates: The Jones family believes it can win at both business and at football. And snark and cynicism aside, whether you believe that, one business press conference on a Wednesday here at The Star isn't a significant enough event to prove the Jones family wrong.