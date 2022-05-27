'No Better RB': Dak Prescott Raves About Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott

Dak Prescott is confident enough with his own health. But that's nothing compared to his current thoughts on the state of Ezekiel Elliott.

The Dallas Cowboys running back received a strong endorsement from the quarterback in front of him as he prepares to enter what could be a fateful season in Arlington. According to Prescott, Elliott is not only healthy but has convinced him that he's on pace for the best season of his career.

“He comes in like a pro each and every day and does that, so I expect his best. When you do that and do it with the (intent) that he does, he’s going to get better. When Zeke’s healthy, I don’t think there’s a better back.”

Elliott and Tony Pollard at OTAs Prescott Presciott and Elliott

Elliott's clean bill of health is certainly a welcome development after he spent most of last season playing with a torn PCL sustained in an October win over Carolina, as first reported at the time by CowboysSI.com. He nonetheless reached 1,000 yards for the fourth time in six Dallas seasons, scoring 12 total touchdowns in the process.

Prescott's seal of approval is a strong way for Elliott to open his seventh with a star on his helmet, especially considering the lingering questions about his future that will likely surface as the season goes on. This will be the final year before Elliott's contract offers a pre-designed "escape hatch'' as part of the $90 million extension he signed in 2019.

CowboysSI.com has reported that Dallas will likely try to re-do his deal next spring.

The rise of Tony Pollard, a 2023 free agent, has likewise created conversations about the road ahead. Pollard has taken advantage of the opportunities afforded to him over his first three years, tallying 5.5 yards a carry compared to Elliott's 4.3 in that same span.

Dallas certainly hopes that Prescott's prophecy is fulfilled: fewer running backs in the game have proven to be more impactful when Elliott is at the top of his game. The Cowboys are 4-0 when Elliott has reached at least 100 yards over the past two seasons (including 2-0 last year) and 9-4 when he scores at least one rushing touchdown (7-1 in 2021-22).