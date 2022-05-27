Skip to main content

'No Better RB': Dak Prescott Raves About Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas' franchise quarterback had a ringing endorsement for his top rusher as he enters a fateful seventh season.

Dak Prescott is confident enough with his own health. But that's nothing compared to his current thoughts on the state of Ezekiel Elliott. 

The Dallas Cowboys running back received a strong endorsement from the quarterback in front of him as he prepares to enter what could be a fateful season in Arlington. According to Prescott, Elliott is not only healthy but has convinced him that he's on pace for the best season of his career.

“He comes in like a pro each and every day and does that, so I expect his best. When you do that and do it with the (intent) that he does, he’s going to get better. When Zeke’s healthy, I don’t think there’s a better back.”

IMG_9669

Elliott and Tony Pollard at OTAs

dak red ford

Prescott

dak-prescott-ezekiel-elliott-112416-getty-ftr_1ddkadfwilghd1w052ep0qgvjn

Presciott and Elliott

Elliott's clean bill of health is certainly a welcome development after he spent most of last season playing with a torn PCL sustained in an October win over Carolina, as first reported at the time by CowboysSI.com. He nonetheless reached 1,000 yards for the fourth time in six Dallas seasons, scoring 12 total touchdowns in the process.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Dak Prescott
Play

‘Stick to Sports’? Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Responds

A media member asks Prescott if he's been asked to "stick to sports?"

By Timm Hamm1 hour ago
1 hour ago
dak lamb
Play

CeeDee Lamb: Bigger & Badder as 'The Guy' for Cowboys?

Lamb is "doing all of the little things that are needed to get him ready to be the No. 1 guy.” - McCarthy

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
3 hours ago
micah parsons 1
Play

PFF Reveals Top 3 Cowboys: Micah Parsons 'Most Impactful’?

PFF revealed it's top three players for all 32 teams and rained praises on Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons

By Zach Dimmitt7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Prescott's seal of approval is a strong way for Elliott to open his seventh with a star on his helmet, especially considering the lingering questions about his future that will likely surface as the season goes on. This will be the final year before Elliott's contract offers a pre-designed "escape hatch'' as part of the $90 million extension he signed in 2019. 

CowboysSI.com has reported that Dallas will likely try to re-do his deal next spring.

The rise of Tony Pollard, a 2023 free agent, has likewise created conversations about the road ahead. Pollard has taken advantage of the opportunities afforded to him over his first three years, tallying 5.5 yards a carry compared to Elliott's 4.3 in that same span. 

Dallas certainly hopes that Prescott's prophecy is fulfilled: fewer running backs in the game have proven to be more impactful when Elliott is at the top of his game. The Cowboys are 4-0 when Elliott has reached at least 100 yards over the past two seasons (including 2-0 last year) and 9-4 when he scores at least one rushing touchdown (7-1 in 2021-22). 

Dak Prescott
News

‘Stick to Sports’? Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Responds

By Timm Hamm1 hour ago
dak lamb
News

CeeDee Lamb: Bigger & Badder as 'The Guy' for Cowboys?

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
micah parsons 1
News

PFF Reveals Top 3 Cowboys: Micah Parsons 'Most Impactful’?

By Zach Dimmitt7 hours ago
cam dak
News

Cowboys Backup to Dak Prescott? 'How About Cam Newton?' Says Analyst

By Timm Hamm7 hours ago
Deebo, Steph and Dak
News

Deebo to Dallas? Or One-Night Stand with Cowboys Dak?

By Richie Whitt10 hours ago
star ford
News

Dallas Cowboys OTAs: Top 20 Takes from Inside the Star

By Mike FisherMay 26, 2022
dak rush kaep
News

Colin Kaepernick ‘Starter for 5 NFL Teams,’ Claims PFT - So Why Not Dak Prescott Cowboys Backup?

By Mike FisherMay 26, 2022
Cowboys - McCarthy McClay
News

New Rules: How Cowboys Will Benefit from NFL Roster Move Changes

By Mike Fisher and Jeremy BrenerMay 26, 2022