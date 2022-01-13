Dak: 'Gotta Be COVID Cautious' - But NFL Punishes Amari for Cowboys Night Out

Skip to main content

Dak Prescott: ‘Gotta Be COVID Cautious' - But NFL Punishes Cowboys WR Amari Cooper for Mavs Game

Dak: "We’ve just got to be cautious, protecting yourself, trying to stay away from the big crowds, limiting the people you’re around and doing all the things you can to control it.''

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys had a COVID problem - linebacker Micah Parsons, left tackle Tyron Smith, cornerback Anthony Brown and more now coming off the list in time for the playoffs.

But now there is a headline on a player who already dealt with COVID.

Cowboys receivers CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper sat court-side (and apparently mask-less) at the Mavericks game for the Dirk Nowitzki jersey-retirement night. And the fact that Cooper - who missed two games with COVID in November - is unvaccinated means a different set of protocols.

In short, while vaccinated players are urged to avoid crowds, unvaccinated players are essentially barred from them. As the Star-Telegram notes, "According to the NFL’s 2021 regular-season protocols, “A player who is not fully vaccinated is prohibited from attending a professional sporting event unless he is seated in a separated seating section, such as a suite or owner’s box, is wearing PPE, and there are no more than 10 people in that separate seating section.”

The NFL can fine Cooper $14,650 for his conduct. And it just did. That doesn't hurt the football team. But is should be reminding all of what team leader Dak Prescott said this week.

“No one can pinpoint or truly detect where we’re picking it up, where people are getting it from right now,'' the QB said. "But we can do the best we can of controlling our surroundings ... We’ve just got to be cautious, protecting yourself, trying to stay away from the big crowds, limiting the people you’re around and doing all the things you can to control it ...

"Just do the best you can to prevent yourself.”

