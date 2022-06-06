Skip to main content

LOOK: Dak Prescott Leads Cowboys Fun at Kenny Chesney Concert

"What a great moment! What a special night.'' - Kenny Chesney

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys fans are familiar with the fact that quarterback Dak Prescott and coach Mike McCarthy make a good team. They're also used to capacity crowds at AT&T Stadium.

Saturday night was no different, but it wasn't a football game fans came to see. It was country music star, Kenny Chesney. During his performance, the Cowboys pair of McCarthy and Prescott found their way on stage and surprised the crowd and one special audience member with a gift.

At one point - amidst a sea of country music fans wearing country garb - the Cowboys pair picked an audience member from the crowd who was wearing a Dallas Cowboys Jason Witten jersey.

The fan not only received some signed Cowboys merchandise, but Witten joined the party on stage and signed the fan's Witten jersey.

While Witten is retired, both McCarthy and Prescott hope to be playing in front of crowds like this at AT&T Stadium as the NFL season kicks off in September.

Prescott dealt with a grotesque ankle injury in 2020 and missed most of the season, but recovered to play well in 2021 even though he was dealing with an early shoulder injury and then a calf injury mid-season.

He's hoping to return to form by utilizing all of OTAs and training camp, something he couldn't do last year due to the shoulder injury.

“This is the healthiest I’ve been in a long, long time,” Prescott said recently. “It feels great.”

And it also felt great at AT&T Stadium for lovers of the Cowboys and country music.

