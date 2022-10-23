Dak Prescott 'Overconfident' in '1 For The Thumb' Cowboys Win Over Lions

ARLINGTON - How much faith did Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott have in his surgically repaired thumb?

High-fives before Sunday's 24-6 victory over the Lions.

High-fives after the Week 7 win marking his comeback after five weeks on the sideline.

And during the game ... "overconfidence''?

“Once I made some throws, I knew my thumb was good, and I felt like I had the spin back that I’ve had and the confidence,” said Prescott, who got away with some potential errors but finished 19-of-25 for 207 yards and a touchdown.. “Some of those (early) throws were just overconfidence in a sense. I’ve got to guard against that, just because sometimes it can lead to turnovers, and that’s the last thing you’re trying to do is put this team in a bad position because I’m overconfident.''

In other words, Dak was feeling it - almost to the detriment of a defense-first team that moves to 5-2 with the victory.

“It felt great,'' he said. "I felt comfortable with everything. The thumb definitely didn’t bother me. Wasn’t a thought in my head. I felt like after a few throws, yeah, I was back into it.''

But, the team leader was smart to add, “I felt fine, but this is about the team. It’s a great team win. This is what I’ve been watching for the last five weeks — this defense, this special teams, us playing complementary football. It’s great to be back and be a part of it.”

Dak said, "This isn't about me.'' And that's smart, too, because while this is a QB league and while the last six-plus seasons have largely been about the high-profile QB ... the 2022 Dallas Cowboys really aren't all about him.

This is a shut-down defense full of guys with a knack for play-making. Five sacks. Five takeaways. Goal-line stands. Only two field goals allowed.

When you have a defense like this, understand just continue to go through the reads, take a checkdown here and there, and it’ll pay off,'' said Prescott, who can move forward now with the knowledge that he is affiliated with the best defense Dallas has assembled in years.

"Doomsday 4.0'' is what we've taken to calling it, and the numbers and the results and the vibe say the nickname is being earned.

Meanwhile, coach Mike McCarthy is confident - if not "overconfident'' - that his offense will also soon merit its reputation.

“It’s just like anything, especially at the quarterback position, to come back from an injury on your throwing hand, just he needs reps, he needs to continue to get the reps,” McCarthy said. “Obviously, I thought he had a winning performance today.”

It is worth a reminder, especially to Prescott's odd legion of "haters,'' that the bottom line is the most critical issue here.

“The thumb feels good,” Dak said with a smile, surely also happy that so many other facets of the Dallas roster feel pretty good right now as well.

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!