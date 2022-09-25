NEW YORK - Dak Prescott is scheduled to have the stitches in his right hand removed on Monday, part of a continuing process that could have him back on the field at the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback on Sunday Oct. 16.

That so happens to be a Sunday Night showdown in Philadelphia against the Eagles, and would mean a full post-surgery recovery time of five weeks.

Believing that the swelling will go down, that practice participation will pick up and that the small fracture in the thumb of his throwing hand will heal during this time frame is a positive move from the initial belief that Prescott might miss eight weeks following the injury sustained against Tampa Bay in Week 1 ... and of course, it slows down the overly optimistic view of Cowboys ownership, which has spoken of the franchise QB being able to play next week, in Week 4, at home against Washington.

As NFL Network's Ian Rapoport notes ...

Prescott and Cooper Rush - who will start in Dak's place again this week - "got a good laugh" over team owner Jones' comments about wishing for a quarterback controversy - a "dilemma," he termed it - if it meant backup Rush would put together a series of victories while starter Prescott continues to heal.

"He just wants to win games and that's what we all want to do," Rush said of Jones. "I definitely don't dream as big as Jerry ... We just want to keep winning.''

The journeyman Rush did that in Week 2 over the Bengals and will be asked to do the same Monday night at the Giants.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy did his best to put a "stop'' to any talk that there will be a "controversy" and that Prescott will be the No. 1 QB when he is cleared to return to action - which could occur in the coming weeks.

Rush does not aspire to steal Prescott's job. He simply aspires, for now, to win one more game.

Said Rush: "That's the goal. That's the plan. As long as I'm in there, that's my job. Rely on those guys on defense and our offensive line and receivers and play within the system and trust them and get the job done."

And Dak does not aspire to come back before he can grip and throw. And those aspirations now match up with Week 6.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!