Skip to main content

Dak Prescott Reveals View on Dalton Schultz Cowboys Contract Holdout

"Me and Schultz talk all the time,'' Prescott says. "So I knew what was happening, the team does, and ... We'll handle it.''

FRISCO - Dak Prescott and a contract dispute?

Been there, done that.

"I went through this process,'' said the Dallas Cowboys quarterback on Tuesday when asked about the team's contract issue with tight end Dalton Schultz. "A lot of people go through this process. 

"He's a guy that I feel very comfortable with, have a lot of trust with. He knows that. The team knows that. So I'm confident in that situation."

"That situation,'' of course, is Schultz' decision to skip the voluntary OTA practices this week as he hopes for a new long-term deal. Schultz - who is expected to attend next week's minicamp, which is mandatory for all players - is presently under contract via the franchise tag. If negotiations don't result in a new deal by July 15, he will play in 2022 with a one-year, fully guaranteed $10.9 million contract.

That's not exactly a punishment. But the highly productive Schultz (78 catches, 808 yards, and eight TDs last year) is obviously disappointed in the lack of movement from the side of the Cowboys front office.

And so, a statement of sorts is made by him staying away.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Screen Shot 2022-06-08 at 8.24.01 AM
Play

Homers For Home: Cowboys Raise $135,000 for Local Charities

Micah Parsons brought the energy and hit the most home runs but Leighton Vander Esch won the individual contest.

By Bri Amaranthus1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Snip20220607_98
Play

'Truly Special Guy!' Cowboys Pay Final Tribute to Gary Brown

Several Dallas representatives were on hand to celebrate the life of former running backs coach Gary Brown.

By Geoff Magliochetti17 hours ago
17 hours ago
Cowboys - Ken Norton Kevin Smith
Play

Canton Can Wait: 5 Former Cowboys Up for College Hall of Fame

Five former Dallas stars are among 176 candidates hoping to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

By Richie Whitt19 hours ago
19 hours ago

But he is nevertheless in contact with the leader of his locker room here at The Star.

"I realize that I went through the things that I went through, obviously not just in life but in football as well, to help others," Prescott said during the team's Home Run Derby for charity. "Just being able to talk to Dalton, maybe ease his mind through some of this ...''

Prescott indicated that he believes the Cowboys will eventually forge a long-term deal with the tight end, who has reason to view the latest contract given a good tight end (Cleveland's David Njoku just got $14 million APY) as the industry standard.

"Me and Schultz talk all the time,'' Prescott said. "So I knew what was happening, the team does, and ... We'll handle it.''

Want more Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts 

Screen Shot 2022-06-08 at 8.24.01 AM
News

Homers For Home: Cowboys Raise $135,000 for Local Charities

By Bri Amaranthus1 hour ago
Snip20220607_98
News

'Truly Special Guy!' Cowboys Pay Final Tribute to Gary Brown

By Geoff Magliochetti17 hours ago
Cowboys - Ken Norton Kevin Smith
News

Canton Can Wait: 5 Former Cowboys Up for College Hall of Fame

By Richie Whitt19 hours ago
Copy of TURKESTERONE
News

Cowboys Backup QB: Is 'Minshew Mania' the Answer?

By Timm Hamm21 hours ago
dak-prescott-090921-getty-ftr_1cmun7i3i7alc1f3asfwwyqvu6
News

'Beautiful Deep Ball Thrower, But...' Where's Dak in Simms' Top 40?

By Geoff Magliochetti22 hours ago
Pacman Jones
News

Papa Pacman? Former Cowboys CB Celebrates Scholarship Offer for 'Son'

By Jeremy Brener22 hours ago
Cowboys - Tyler Zeke
News

'Fun Awkward': Cowboys Veterans, Rookies Meshing

By Bri AmaranthusJun 6, 2022
A20ED940-BC36-4F70-A6D8-0F988A670CAC
News

Cowboys Star Trevon Diggs Wins ‘Alabama Pro Athlete of the Year’

By Mike FisherJun 6, 2022