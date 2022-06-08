Homers For Home: Cowboys Raise $135,000 for Local Charities

Micah Parsons brought the energy and hit the most home runs but Leighton Vander Esch won the individual contest in Tuesday's charity Home Run Derby.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys launched home runs in the Reliant Home Run Derby benefiting The Salvation Army Tuesday night. The ninth annual charity event was a smashing success: Reliant donated $135,000 to 22 nonprofit organizations, the largest amount in the event’s history.

Thousands of fans filled Riders Field to watch the often-intense competition. Players who took a turn at bat: Anthony Brown, Trevon Diggs, Ezekiel Elliott, Jourdan Lewis, Zack Martin, Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith and Leighton Vander Esch.

Parsons, the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, brought the energy and hit the most home runs but Leighton Vander Esch won the individual contest, followed by Anthony Brown.

"I went and bought a $500 bat just so I could hit home runs today," Parsons said. "I got my money's worth. That's how competitive I am. I want to do anything to win and because it's a (charitable) cause."

Let's just say Parsons knows more about baseball than hockey.

By night's end, Reliant donated a total of $81,000 to the Salvation Army.

Also notable, players gave their thoughts on tight end Dalton Schultz, who is skipping Cowboys OTAs in hopes to jump start contract negotiations. Schultz is seeking a long-term extension while on the franchise tag. The two sides must come to terms by July 15 or he will have to play the 2022 season on franchise tag.

“Me and Schultz talk all the time and I knew what was happening,” said Prescott. "I went through this process ... He’s a guy that I feel very confident with and have a lot of trust with. He knows that. The teams know that. I’m confident in that situation.”

The Cowboys' mandatory three-day minicamp begins next week. Schultz would be fined $15,515 for the first missed day, $31,030 for the second and $46,540 for the third. Schultz finished last season with 78 catches, 808 yards, and eight touchdowns.