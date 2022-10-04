Dak Prescott Starting at Rams? Dallas Cowboys Reveal What Injured QB Must Do
FRISCO - "The Dak Prescott Threshold'' has been established.
CowboysSI.com has been reporting for some time, via a team source, that a Week 6 return at the rival Eagles in Philly is the most likely return date for Prescott as the starting QB rehabs from surgery on his thumb, Prescott having missed the Dallas Cowboys' last three games - all wins - following the procedure.
But Dak naturally wants to push his way back as soon as is possible (and medically safe), and the 3-1 Cowboys are at the Rams in Week 5, so ...
In addition to what the doctor says about the healing process (Prescott has a Tuesday appointment), there will be the issues of swelling (going down) and of strength (grip-it ability going up) and one more thing ...
“I definitely want to see Dak go through a full week of prep before he plays,'' coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday. "I mean, we’re not talking about being out one week here or two. This is going to be a month (off). ...''
That "full week'' must included practice in pads. And it must, by definition, means Prescott is completely healed and ready to participate in Wednesday's workout here at The Star.
Cowboys Ex Randy Gregory OUT for Broncos With Knee Surgery
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
Cowboys Trending: A Rarity for Ezekiel Elliott and Running Game in Win Over Washington
The Dallas Cowboys made the most out of a meager rushing attack, defying a fleeting but often fatal curse.
Dallas Zoo: Cowboys 'Lion' Micah Parsons Pushes Trevon Diggs Animal Nickname
The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Washington Commanders on Sunday behind some high-flying pass defense from All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, who helped lead the Dallas defense to its fourth straight game allowing 20 points or less.
There's always the chance. But that seems unlikely.
Cooper Rush has done a fine job in place of Prescott over the last three weeks, with McCarthy making it clear that he's "not just a game manager.'' The journeyman backup is now 3-0 as a starter this year (4-0 in his career) and this season has thrown for 673 yards and four touchdowns in wins over the Commanders, Giants and Bengals.
Rush is quick to say that 3-1 Dallas has won three straight because its defense is carrying the club. It's actually been a mix of many positive things ... and Dak Prescott will soon join that mix.
But not until he crosses The Threshold.
Follow FishSports on Twitter
Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook
Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!