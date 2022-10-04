FRISCO - "The Dak Prescott Threshold'' has been established.

CowboysSI.com has been reporting for some time, via a team source, that a Week 6 return at the rival Eagles in Philly is the most likely return date for Prescott as the starting QB rehabs from surgery on his thumb, Prescott having missed the Dallas Cowboys' last three games - all wins - following the procedure.

But Dak naturally wants to push his way back as soon as is possible (and medically safe), and the 3-1 Cowboys are at the Rams in Week 5, so ...

In addition to what the doctor says about the healing process (Prescott has a Tuesday appointment), there will be the issues of swelling (going down) and of strength (grip-it ability going up) and one more thing ...

“I definitely want to see Dak go through a full week of prep before he plays,'' coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday. "I mean, we’re not talking about being out one week here or two. This is going to be a month (off). ...''

That "full week'' must included practice in pads. And it must, by definition, means Prescott is completely healed and ready to participate in Wednesday's workout here at The Star.

There's always the chance. But that seems unlikely.

Cooper Rush has done a fine job in place of Prescott over the last three weeks, with McCarthy making it clear that he's "not just a game manager.'' The journeyman backup is now 3-0 as a starter this year (4-0 in his career) and this season has thrown for 673 yards and four touchdowns in wins over the Commanders, Giants and Bengals.

Rush is quick to say that 3-1 Dallas has won three straight because its defense is carrying the club. It's actually been a mix of many positive things ... and Dak Prescott will soon join that mix.

But not until he crosses The Threshold.

