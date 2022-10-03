Staubach, White, Aikman, Romo, Prescott. They've got nothing on Cooper Rush.

That's how things stand after each man's respective first four games at the helm of the storied Dallas Cowboys offense: of that group of five and beyond, Rush is the only one to emerge with a clean mark on the other side, clinching such a feat with a 25-10 over the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon after the streak began with a prime time win in Minnesota last season.

In relief of the injured Dak Prescott - who is to see the doctor on Tuesday for a check on his thumb surgery recovery - Rush has held down the fort and then some, improbably allowing the Cowboys (3-1) to keep pace in the only NFL division that currently features three teams with at least three wins.

Rush was asked by PFT after the game if "he thinks he has shown enough to be a starter in the NFL.''

In typical low-key Rush fashion, he kinda, with modesty and subtlety, kind of said yes.

“Yeah, you always want to just go out there and put your best foot forward,” Rush said, as affirmative as he's likely to get on the subject. “Winning games helps, for sure. I’ve been fortunate here with a great team. You just want to do your job when you’re in there and let things take care of themselves.”

Rush is taking care of things for now, his teammates acknowledge.

"I think we’re blessed. We’ve got a backup who doesn’t necessarily have to feel the pressure," running back Ezekiel Elliott said of Rush's substitute duties. "Coop has been balling out, he’s been leading us."

Each win Rush earns at Dallas' offensive helm adds another ton to the elephant in the locker room: as Jerry Jones foretold, a quarterback controversy indirectly means that the Cowboys are winning. That, after all, is partly how Prescott became the current franchise man, his stellar record as a starter serving as an unplanned usurping of Tony Romo in 2016.

From purely a numbers perspective, the Cowboys more or less can't afford to part ways with Prescott: a guaranteed $31 million is headed his way next season, and his fantasy football-friendly statistics draw the almighty eyeballs (and advertisers ... Prescott's endless loop of DirecTV and Sleep Number ads continue to give Prescott a Sunday prescience) to Dallas games, which already generate plenty of attention as is.

Even with that in mind, Jones, never one to let an "I told you so" opportunity pass him by, will likely bask in his proven prophecy, a victory lap that a sports television world obsessed with all things Cowboys will be more than happy to host.

But Rush himself is starting to show why there's a debate - at least outside the building - in the first place.

Rush's job is relatively simple and a task that so many understudies before him have accepted and failed: don't be the reason your team loses a game. Obviously, Rush has never placed himself in a situation to be that fall guy, though it's not like his scores were going to be part of any MVP campaign.

Sunday, however, showed why some Dallas watchers might be ready to have that debate.

When backup quarterbacks are forced into the fray, teams will often show a preference for the run game, a prospect made all the easier when both Elliott and Tony Pollard sit in the offensive cabinet. But a strong run defense effort from an increasingly desperate Washington group bottling up those efforts, the lauded pair uniting for only 55 yards on 27 carries, it was clear that Rush would have to leave his signature on the contest. The Dallas defense has been reliable enough, perhaps even at a historic pace, but today's NFL often doesn't allow for defensive struggles.

Heck, Rush will be the first to admit that, dispelling the notion and value of quarterback wins in his own postgame comments. But with his back undoubtedly crushed against the wall ... working with a bottled-up run game and a top receiver with whom he had never collaborated ... Rush posted an offensive victory that undoubtedly bears his markings.

Rush's stats, again, likely didn't win any fantasy matchups this weekend, as he earned a modest 223 yards on 27 passes. But it's what he did with those yards in rising to the occasion and perhaps even a lack of certain numbers in his box score that have really gotten the conversation rolling.

With Michael Gallup making his season debut ... as well as taking his first snaps in a Rush-led offense after missing the aforementioned victory over the Vikings last year ... Rush was able to give Dallas a permanent lead through a 15-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a nine-yard scoring drive to Gallup, who earned both of his receptions on that trek, the other being a 15-yard tally that got the Cowboys to midfield on a third down.

Once the defense settled things down for good, locking up the Rush-acquired momentum with a Trevon Diggs interception, Rush returned to relative game manager duties though he let loose on a 30-yard toss to CeeDee Lamb that opened the fourth quarter and extended the Cowboys' lead back to two possessions.

Statistics also proved that Rush guided the Cowboys to a win in a game they'd normally lose: since Elliott and Prescott's arrival in 2016, Dallas had been 1-5 in games where they were held to less than three yards a rushing attempt.

For their part, Dallas has handled any semblance of a quarterback controversy with gusto and class. Prescott and Rush admitted to laughing off Jones' desire for controversy. The receivers remained committed to Prescott, showing an admirable sense of loyalty.

However, their comments hint that the idea of Rush serving as a starter ... be it Dallas or elsewhere ... are interesting in the sense that while they lobbied for Prescott and continue to speak of his starter status in the present tense, it's perhaps not as ironbound as it was, say, two weeks ago.

"If Coop lost all three games, that would give it a whole different narrative," Lamb said, offering his due praise to both throwers. "In a situation like this, Dak can’t win, but when he comes back, he’s going to win.

"I’m proud of Coop. I’m proud of Dak for keeping his composure and everything and understanding that he’s got a great group of guys and brothers that are going to play for him."

If anything, Prescott's teammates have no problem with him taking his time, especially as Rush - an undrafted journeyman vet who makes $1 million on his one-year contract - continues to hold things down.

"We would definitely love to have (Prescott) back. I don’t know (when) he’ll be available or not, but we’ll be ready regardless," Elliott said.

Time will tell what the future holds, a path whose only visible landmark is the Cowboys' visit to Los Angeles to battle the Rams next Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, Fox). Rush likely has the reigns for that game, a contest that will see him stack up against his greatest challenge yet, the mighty defense headlined by Aaron Donald.

Beyond that, the waiting game continues for Prescott, likely secured in his franchise role by - Cowboys fans hope - much, much more than just his salary.

If anything, however, Rush has given the Cowboys ... and potentially other quarterback-hungry teams ... something to talk about. Time will tell exactly how long that conversation lasts.

