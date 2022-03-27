Skip to main content

Dak Prescott Super Bowl Talk: Boost or Bore to Cowboys Fans?

Maybe Cowboys fans are excited by the "promise.'' Or maybe Cowboys fans realize …

FRISCO - “We’re going to the Super Bowl!”

Isn’t that what they are supposed to think?

Isn’t that what they are supposed to say?

While at at a charity and promotional event recently, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott heard a kid yell out, “Dak, we’re winning the Super Bowl his year!”

Prescott's response is going viral.

For one of two reasons …

dak ceedee amari

Lamb and Dak

mathieu dak

Dak

dak sad

Dak

92030A6A-F637-4467-9E59-67E36895DD44

1) Maybe Cowboys fans are excited by the "promise.'' Hey, this was in 2021 a 12-5 team. That - and more - can be done again.

2) It’s been a long time. Lots of promise - and even more promises. So maybe Cowboys fans realize that Prescott, like generations of Cowboys players (and owner) before him talk up "Super Bowl'' almost by rote.

Or worse, maybe Cowboys fans feel the right to be bored by and skeptical about the maybe-empty boasts.

But in any event …

Prescott had an emphatic response to this claim, responding, “Damn right.”

Dak, who underwent surgery in February on his left (non-throwing) shoulder, issued his first comments about the procedure with a promising update on his recovery.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

A0A04C0B-F9AE-457D-A213-85468B7BEAD5
Play

Cowboys ‘Projected’ to Sign Pro Bowl DT

Hicks only played nine games for the Bears last season, but the “disruptive” characterization sort of fits.

By Mike Fisher21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago
142E1E5E-2E2C-4844-B1BC-030ECD171457
Play

Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy to Skip NFL Meetings - Because of Sean Payton?!

"The cynical view would be that McCarthy doesn’t want to be further peppered with questions about his job security ... and Sean Payton.'' - PFT

By Mike Fisher7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Stephen-Jones-and-Dak-Prescott-
Play

Cowboys Trades? Should Stephen Jones Say ‘F’ Them Picks!’ to NFL Draft?

Cowboys giving away assets, Mavs poised for 50+ and Rangers scoring runs in the desert, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.

By Richie Whitt8 hours ago
8 hours ago

"It's great, I can do everything with it," Prescott said during a promotional and charitable appearance at a Walk-On's restaurant in Las Colinas. "I'm fine."

dak run sf 93

dak

dak td sf

dak

Dak Prescott

dak

Prescott, who completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,449 yards and 37 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, led the Cowboys to a 12-5 record before the team suffered an upset loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Now comes the reload. And Prescott is optimistic about it. On the subject of CeeDee Lamb replacing the traded Amari Cooper as the No. 1 receiver?

Cooper was traded in a salary dump, and that might be the most notable change. Is CeeDee Lamb is now set to be the WR1?

“Yeah, there is no doubt he is,” Prescott said of Lamb's readiness. “You look at a guy like CeeDee and what he’s done in his first two years, and it’s exciting just to know it’s only the beginning, and he hasn’t even scratched the surface.''

And on the offseason building process, with all of its starts and stops?

“Things are not done. Free agency isn’t done,” Prescott said. “The draft is not done. A lot of the roster is to come. I handle the things that I can control. Handle the guys that are in the locker room, making sure we are growing and starting our brotherhood and our culture. Just progressing to get where we want to be.”

And where everybody to be is the Super Bowl. Damn right. … Cowboys fans of recent generations. though, would surely like to know the feeling … instead of just the hearing.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

A0A04C0B-F9AE-457D-A213-85468B7BEAD5
News

Cowboys ‘Projected’ to Sign Pro Bowl DT

By Mike Fisher21 minutes ago
142E1E5E-2E2C-4844-B1BC-030ECD171457
News

Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy to Skip NFL Meetings - Because of Sean Payton?!

By Mike Fisher7 hours ago
Stephen-Jones-and-Dak-Prescott-
News

Cowboys Trades? Should Stephen Jones Say ‘F’ Them Picks!’ to NFL Draft?

By Richie Whitt8 hours ago
Bills-news-Josh-Allen-reacts-to-Trevon-Diggs_-dream-scenario-with-brother-Stefon-1000x600
News

Stefon Diggs Trade? Bills QB Josh Allen Responds to Cowboys' Trevon 'Fire' Tweet

By Mike FisherMar 26, 2022
USATSI_15270641
News

Source: Cowboys Add Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer to 30 Visits; NFL Draft

By Jeremy BrenerMar 26, 2022
zuerlein mcc
News

Cowboys Ex Kicker Greg Zuerlein Signs with New Team

By Mike FisherMar 26, 2022
byron tyreek
News

Cowboys Ex Byron Jones Goes Viral with Response to Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Trade

By Mike FisherMar 26, 2022
Cowboys - McCarthy McClay
News

Cowboys NFL Draft: 2 WRs, 3 TEs Among 30 Visits

By Mike FisherMar 26, 2022