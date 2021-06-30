Dak Prescott: ‘Very, Very Special’ Prediction for Dallas Cowboys

We’re excited for this year,” Prescott tells NBC5. “It’s going to be very, very special for us and for Cowboys fans.”

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys’ off-season optimism is a perennial NFL phenomenon, maybe more notable this time around because they went only 6-10 last season in Mike McCarthy’s first year in charge ...

Or maybe more notable because Dak Prescott’s is back from his 2020 season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.

Part of Dak’s reasoning? He reflects on the positives he believes were being established before his departure.

Said Dak: “Take those first five games and just say we’re going to be better than that as a team. We’re going to play more complementary football from defense to offense to special teams, and then we’re going to have a healthy team.”

It’s true that Dallas was putting up big offensive numbers early last year. However, the Cowboys were only 1-3 in those games that Prescott started and finished.

Good health in 2021? That will be needed regarding Prescott and starting offensive linemen Zack Martin, La’el Collins and Tyron Smith, the threesome that missed a combined 36 games last year.

“We’ve all approached the offseason (and) the season the right way,” Dak says. “We’re excited that hopefully we can stay healthy (and) get good fortune on that end. Then, we can just put everything we’ve worked hard for together on all stages and all phases of the game.”

