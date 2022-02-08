Skip to main content

Cowboys' Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliott Top NFL Jersey Sales In Four States

Dak Prescott leads Texas in jersey sales, but how is Zeke Elliott most popular in New Mexico?

When it comes to NFL jersey sales, quarterbacks tend to lead the way. According to Lids, this was again the case in 2021 as 38 of 50 states had a QB as its top seller.

Dak Prescott has been around for six seasons, so his jersey is well circulated. In New Mexico, though, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback has some competition, with teammate Zeke Elliott leading that state.

While Prescott leading Texas is understandable, where does Elliott being most popular in New Mexico come from? We tried to search what ties he might have to the state, but all that really came up was the time he was in Mexico amid his contract dispute in 2019.

So that's not it. 

Here's a look at Lids’ graphic of each state’s top-selling player and team.

What about Cowboys jersey sales overall? Well, they are most popular in eight states, which is a tie with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for most states overall. Another of those eight is Mississippi where Prescott attended college at Mississippi State. Prescott also leads in South Carolina.

And where how the Cowboys' divisional rivals fare? Not nearly as well

Even though the Philadelphia Eagles finished second in the NFC East this season, there isn't a single state where their jerseys had the most sales. Same goes for the Washington Commanders. Although, they were the Washington Football Team during this season, and there apparently weren't enough fans buying into that name to rank them on the map. 

The Giants did get lucky ... kind of. They had the most jersey sales in one state. New Jersey, of course. 

If we look toward the Super Bowl, neither the Los Angeles Rams or the Cincinnati Bengals are the top jersey sales in their states. California favors the San Francisco 49ers and Ohio prefers the Cleveland Browns. Depending on who wins, we will see if sales change for those two states next season. 

