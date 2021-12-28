Cowboys quarter Dak Prescott played one of the best games of his NFL career on Sunday in Dallas' 56–14 win over Washington.

In it, Prescott threw for 330 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 21 yards, the second-highest mark of the season for the Cowboys quarterback.

“I saw some lanes, felt the pocket a couple of times and allowed me to get out and then, as well, I mean my body just feels good, knowing that, yeah, I felt fast,” Prescott said. “Obviously back home, back on the turf. Felt good.”

Prescott has rushed for just 126 yards this season, which would be his lowest mark in a season in which he has played more than eight games.

In mid-November, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared not to love watching Prescott rush for a touchdown late in the third quarter of the team's blowout win over the Falcons.

“I worry about it,” Jones said. “We got to realize that at the end of the year what this is about is being standing,” Jones said on his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan, via The Athletic's Jon Machota. “Warren Buffett one time said the hardest thing about accumulating wealth is to be there to spend it.”

It was just over a year ago that Prescott suffered a season-ending leg injury which cost him 11 games.

“What I’ve been through, I’ll call it a callused mind,” he told Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop, calling his broken ankle “just another scratch that’ll heal up, that’ll make me stronger.”

However, the impact injury seems to be in the past.

“The calf injury has been behind me for weeks now,” Prescott said. “You guys can continue to talk about it if you want, as I said, I hadn't played my best ball, but I promise you it's not because of my calf.”

Prescott has thrown for nearly 4,000 yards this season and tossed 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Dallas (11–4) enters Week 17 having clinched the NFC East title. They host the Cardinals on Sunday and close out their season vs. the Eagles.

