Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cowboys Dak Prescott Says He 'Felt Fast' During WFT Win, As Season Concludes

Author:

Cowboys quarter Dak Prescott played one of the best games of his NFL career on Sunday in Dallas' 56–14 win over Washington. 

In it, Prescott threw for 330 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 21 yards, the second-highest mark of the season for the Cowboys quarterback. 

“I saw some lanes, felt the pocket a couple of times and allowed me to get out and then, as well, I mean my body just feels good, knowing that, yeah, I felt fast,” Prescott said. “Obviously back home, back on the turf. Felt good.”

Prescott has rushed for just 126 yards this season, which would be his lowest mark in a season in which he has played more than eight games. 

In mid-November, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared not to love watching Prescott rush for a touchdown late in the third quarter of the team's blowout win over the Falcons.

“I worry about it,” Jones said. “We got to realize that at the end of the year what this is about is being standing,” Jones said on his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan, via The Athletic's Jon Machota. “Warren Buffett one time said the hardest thing about accumulating wealth is to be there to spend it.”

It was just over a year ago that Prescott suffered a season-ending leg injury which cost him 11 games.

SI Recommends

“What I’ve been through, I’ll call it a callused mind,” he told Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop, calling his broken ankle “just another scratch that’ll heal up, that’ll make me stronger.”

However, the impact injury seems to be in the past.

“The calf injury has been behind me for weeks now,” Prescott said. “You guys can continue to talk about it if you want, as I said, I hadn't played my best ball, but I promise you it's not because of my calf.”

Prescott has thrown for nearly 4,000 yards this season and tossed 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. 

Dallas (11–4) enters Week 17 having clinched the NFC East title. They host the Cardinals on Sunday and close out their season vs. the Eagles.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Cowboys, visit Cowboy Maven.

YOU MAY LIKE

russell-wilson-bears
NFL

Seven Things to Know After Week 16: QB Carousel Will Spin This Offseason

Plus, the Giants and Jags make it more difficult to fill their vacancies, Joe Burrow’s MVP rise, Trey Lance’s next shot, and more!

Deion Sanders during a Jackson State football game.
College Football

Deion Sanders: Games vs. Power 5 ‘the Ultimate Sellout’

The Jackson State head coach says the payouts aren't worth “financial beatdowns” at the hands of college football powers.

dCOVrickflick_H
College Football

‘He’s the Mortar That Fills in the Cracks’

Flick wanted to honor his son’s commitment to the football team. Now an invaluable cog of the program, he will be on hand as the Bearcats prepare to make history in the Playoff.

waiver-wire-122821
Play
Fantasy

Week 17 Waiver Wire Pickups

Welcome to the fantasy Super Bowl! We're not quite done yet with one big week left to take the title.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates throwing a touchdown against the Washington Football Team
NFL

NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs on Top, Cowboys Charging Toward Playoffs

After a rocky start, Kansas City is on an eight-game winning streak, while Dallas is still loaded on offense and now lethal on defense.

tua tagovailoa
NFL

Dolphins Win Seventh Straight, Make History vs. Saints

With their dominant 20–3 win over New Orleans, Miami has now done something no other team has pulled off in NFL history.

ian book
NFL

Report: Former Notre Dame QBs Winless Since 2012 After Ian Book’s Debut

Book's loss in his NFL debut continues a rough stretch of professional play by former Notre Dame quarterbacks.

tom brady (2)
NFL

Tom Brady Comments On Viral Exchange Between Bill Belichick, Reporter

The head coach was asked about his New Year's resolutions following Sunday’s loss to the Bills, and his former quarterback had to weigh in on the viral moment.