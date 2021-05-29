Dak’s Biggest Win: Cowboys QB Prescott Fights For Mental Health Awareness

Prescott has always been open about mental health struggles, and especially those of his family.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott has been open about mental health issues and how important awareness is to him. And he's speaking out again on ESPN with Sage Steele, on the newly-revamped "Up Close.”

In that interview with ESPN's Steele, Prescott said he "was going through depression and anxiety because I was isolated" most of last year due to COVID-19, and he "wasn't able to be around the people that I wanted to."

Said Prescott: “We’ve got to talk. And it’s an obligation for all of us to listen and to help.”

READ MORE: Cowboys Planning Oxnard Training Camp Practices Vs. Rams

Prescott spoke out about mental health issues he was dealing with all throughout 2020's COVID-19 quarantine.

READ MORE: Cowboys Only 'Third-Best' In NFC East, ESPN's Orlovsky Claims

In a September interview on In Depth With Graham Bensinger, Dak discussed the importance of being "vulnerable, genuine, and transparent." In that same interview, Prescott told us that his brother, Jace Prescott, took his own life in April 2020..

Dak opened up to Steele about his family's struggles before his brother died, but his brother's death took it to a different level because, Dak said, he wasn't aware of what Jace was dealing with.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys open the regular season on September 9 in Tampa Bay against Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champ Buccaneers. It will be a time, of course, when football takes center stage as Prescott fights to win football games.

But his willingness to share his personal experiences on the subject of mental health means Prescott is already winning.