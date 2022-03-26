Source: Cowboys Add Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer to 30 Visits; NFL Draft

The Cowboys need some tight end depth and could find one in Texas native Jalen Wydermyer.

FRISCO - With a little over a month until the NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys are doing their homework on some of the nation's top prospects - including at tight end.

Every NFL team is granted 30 in-person visits from prospects, and the Commanders are using one of those visits to host Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer, according to an NFL source.

Wydermyer, 21, is also visiting with the Washington Commanders and Tennessee Titans.

In his junior season, Wydermyer caught 40 passes for 515 yards and four touchdowns for the Aggies and was named a finalist for the John Mackey Award for the nation's best tight end. He has recently tested poorly, arguably dropping his stock.

If he were to land in Dallas, Wydermyer would join a tight end room with starter Dalton Schultz, who is coming off a career year for the Cowboys and playing this season on the franchise tag. He would compete for a backup role amongst Jeremy Sprinkle, Sean McKeon and Ian Bunting.

Given the fact the team tagged Schultz this offseason, tight end is not the Cowboys' biggest need. However, with Schultz's future beyond 2022 in doubt, having someone with a lot of upside waiting in the wings is beneficial.

The Cowboys hold the 56th and 88th overall picks on Day 2. Is that too early for Dickinson, Texas native? And how does he stack up against two other tight ends on Dallas' 30 Visits list, Washington's Cade Otton and Virginia's Jelani Woods? (See all of Dallas' 30 so far here).

That's part of what the 30 Visits are designed to answer.