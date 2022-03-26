Skip to main content

Cowboys NFL Draft: 2 WRs, 2 TEs Among 30 Visits

McCarthy has more say in personnel here than he had during his 13 seasons as the Green Bay head coach. Still, this is largely, as usual McClay's draft.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys and the NFL Draft are continuing to return to some level of normalcy, with the uncharted waters of the COVID-19-caused "virtual'' nature of the draft two years ago hopefully behind us ...

And the "30 Visits'' coming up.

top-wrs- burks ohio

Draft WRs

ark burks

Burks

Cowboys - McCarthy McClay

McClay, McCarthy

The 2022 list so far (hat-tip to BloggingTheBoys)? It includes two wide receivers who might be worthy of the No. 24 overall pick ... two tight ends who figure a bit down the line ... and two stars in the trenches from Texas A&M.

The pair of receivers: Arkansas' Treylon Burks (via 105.3 The Fan) and Ohio State's Chris Olave (via 11W).

The pair of tight ends: Washington's Cade Otton (via The Draft Network) and Virginia's Jelani Woods (via PFF)

Scroll to Continue

No image description

76DFC7FD-0DEF-44E3-9146-C83F8AF8B299
Play

Bobby Wagner, Cowboys Target, Leaves Rams, Visits Ravens

Ultimately, in addition to "winning,'' this is more about "finance'' than "fit.'' That goes for the Rams, the Cowboys, the Ravens, all of them.

By Mike Fisher12 hours ago
12 hours ago
jw horse
Play

Hay Fever: James Washington, Gentleman Farmer, Ready to Bloom with Cowboys

James Washington, a Texas native with farming roots, is ready for a reset in Dallas

By Timm Hamm16 hours ago
16 hours ago
5A271E25-6CE4-43F7-9A14-A45BDCFD4A3F
Play

Cowboys Hire Packers Ex Coach to Staff: NFL Tracker

Follow along with CowboysSI.com for all the hirings and firings of the offseason

By Cowboys Maven Staff17 hours ago
17 hours ago

And the pair of Aggies: Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green (via NFL Network) and Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (via NFL Network).

We know that the Cowboys sent their offensive line coach and their defensive line coach to College Station to monitor the Pro Day work of Green (viewed as a late first-round pick) and Leal (viewed as an early second-round pick). 

We also know that dating all the way back to before the Scouting Combine in Indy, personnel boss Will McClay and his scouting department were spending a great deal of time focusing on available wide receivers.

penn mich brisker

Penn State stars

leal am

Leal

kenyon green 1

Kenyon Green

And we know that the Cowboys sent head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to Penn State to watch some of Micah Parsons' old friends - at least four of them draft-worthy on the defensive side of the play - go through their Pro Day.

McCarthy, by the way, has more say in personnel here than he had during his 13 seasons as the Green Bay head coach. Still, this is largely, as usual McClay's draft.He is the builder of the big board, and soon, the 30 Visits will occur, the info will be gathered, and he will bring together the staff for final preparations here inside The Star for the April 28-30 NFL Draft.

76DFC7FD-0DEF-44E3-9146-C83F8AF8B299
News

Bobby Wagner, Cowboys Target, Leaves Rams, Visits Ravens

By Mike Fisher12 hours ago
jw horse
News

Hay Fever: James Washington, Gentleman Farmer, Ready to Bloom with Cowboys

By Timm Hamm16 hours ago
5A271E25-6CE4-43F7-9A14-A45BDCFD4A3F
News

Cowboys Hire Packers Ex Coach to Staff: NFL Tracker

By Cowboys Maven Staff17 hours ago
obj to
News

Cowboys Ex Terrell Owens Debates Odell Beckham Jr. in 'Matt Ryan vs. Julio Jones'

By Mike Fisher and Greg Patuto18 hours ago
penn mich brisker
News

Micah Parsons Pals: Cowboys' McCarthy & Quinn Scout Penn State for NFL Draft

By Cole Thompson and Mike Fisher18 hours ago
Damone Clark- Spinal Surgery
News

LSU's Damone Clark Spinal Surgery; Still a Cowboys NFL Draft Target?

By Cole Thompson and Mike Fisher19 hours ago
D97E7B9B-D092-4B57-A2BC-65AA98340446
News

Tom Brady ‘Working On’ Bucs Trade to Dolphins?

By Mike Fisher20 hours ago
cow jerry mask dak zeke mcc stephen
News

Cowboys WATCH: Scoop From Star: Mourning Jones Family, 'Sleek Zeke,' Captains Workouts

By Bri Amaranthus21 hours ago