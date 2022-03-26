Cowboys NFL Draft: 2 WRs, 2 TEs Among 30 Visits

McCarthy has more say in personnel here than he had during his 13 seasons as the Green Bay head coach. Still, this is largely, as usual McClay's draft.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys and the NFL Draft are continuing to return to some level of normalcy, with the uncharted waters of the COVID-19-caused "virtual'' nature of the draft two years ago hopefully behind us ...

And the "30 Visits'' coming up.

The 2022 list so far (hat-tip to BloggingTheBoys)? It includes two wide receivers who might be worthy of the No. 24 overall pick ... two tight ends who figure a bit down the line ... and two stars in the trenches from Texas A&M.

The pair of receivers: Arkansas' Treylon Burks (via 105.3 The Fan) and Ohio State's Chris Olave (via 11W).

The pair of tight ends: Washington's Cade Otton (via The Draft Network) and Virginia's Jelani Woods (via PFF)

And the pair of Aggies: Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green (via NFL Network) and Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (via NFL Network).

We know that the Cowboys sent their offensive line coach and their defensive line coach to College Station to monitor the Pro Day work of Green (viewed as a late first-round pick) and Leal (viewed as an early second-round pick).

We also know that dating all the way back to before the Scouting Combine in Indy, personnel boss Will McClay and his scouting department were spending a great deal of time focusing on available wide receivers.

And we know that the Cowboys sent head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to Penn State to watch some of Micah Parsons' old friends - at least four of them draft-worthy on the defensive side of the play - go through their Pro Day.

McCarthy, by the way, has more say in personnel here than he had during his 13 seasons as the Green Bay head coach. Still, this is largely, as usual McClay's draft.He is the builder of the big board, and soon, the 30 Visits will occur, the info will be gathered, and he will bring together the staff for final preparations here inside The Star for the April 28-30 NFL Draft.