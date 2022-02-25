Amid Amari Cooper Questions, Simi Fehoko Reveals His Cowboys 'New Role'

"Potentially, this year, you gain a little bit more weight and we can use you as more like a hybrid tight end-receiver-type body,'' McCarthy told Fehoko this offseason.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy recently pulled aside rookie Simi Fehoko and offered up a revelation that may be both a) a reflection of the talents of the fifth-round All Pac-12 receiver at Stanford and b) a reflection of the possible coming void in the Dallas receivers room.

Said Fehoko: “I’ll have a bigger role, I’d say, in the offense and in special teams. ... I have no problem ... obviously gaining weight and playing at a higher weight isn’t a problem.”

In 2021, Fehoko really played only special teams. But the Dallas scouting department in particular is a believer in the 6-3, 225-pound pass-catcher's ability to win with speed and size. And McCarthy's coaching staff? CeeDee Lamb is locked in. But otherwise, given the fact that the receivers room is loaded with questions - Amari Cooper's contract is an issue and Michael Gallup, Ced Wilson and Malik Turner are all free agents - Fehoko may be called upon just because of salary-cap attrition.

It so happens that Cooper, as Fehoko told 105.3 The Fan’s Nosebleed Seats, mentored the 25-year-old rookie upon his Dallas arrival.

“Coop is my guy,'' Fehoko said, as transcribed by Cowboys Wire. "He was the first one ... as the top guy, to take me under his wing. ... Obviously, it was awesome for me to have him as a mentor, and obviously, I’ll continue, hopefully, to have him as a mentor.”

Well, maybe. Given the contractual circumstance, Cooper may not be here. And Fehoko may find himself pushed up the depth chart. As a wide receiver. A "hybrid.'' Something.