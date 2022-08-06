Skip to main content

New Cowboys LB Anthony Barr Signed Because 'Dallas Is A Contender'

The Dallas Cowboys have signed linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year contract worth up to $3 million.

The Dallas Cowboys made headlines this week when they signed linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year contract.

Barr, who will wear No. 51 and is slated to be a part of the weekend practices in Oxnard, has been selected to the Pro Bowl four times and is already a popular signing among Cowboys fans. Barr should step in and be able to make some impact plays with so much opponent focus on Parsons. Now Dallas has that second linebacker the media and fans have coveted for the team.

The two reasons Barr joined Dallas: familiarity and a desire to win.

"Obviously, I have some connection with [senior defensive assistant] George Edwards - being in Minnesota - we got real close while I was out there, and we've had some success," Barr said in his first media appearance at training camp. "I've heard nothing but great things about [coordinator Dan Quinn], and how he operates."

"And I think Dallas is a contender. I wanted to be on a team I think has a chance to win. I wanted an opportunity to play at a high level, and I'm excited to be here."

The Cowboys had an encouraging and dominant regular season in 2021, as they ended with a 12-5 record and the NFL's No. 1 offense. Despite their Wild Card playoff loss last season, ESPN's Football Power Index gives Dallas a 45% chance to win the NFC East and the second best odds (behind the Green Bay Packers) to win the NFC at 16%.

Dallas certainly has the chance to be successful this season, but many think the Cowboys will need to address recent issues at wide receiver in order to prove Barr right and show that "Dallas is contender."

But his acquisition, and his opinion, is a start.

