Skip to main content

Cowboys Admit 'We're Looking' to Trade or Sign WR

All of those positive thoughts can be true ... even as the front office is exploring more positives - which Stephen Jones now admits is the case.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

While the Dallas Cowboys have largely played it cool this week at training camp by insisting there is “no urgency” in regard to acquiring a veteran wide receiver, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones on Wednesday revealed a more realistic truth.

I'd say we were probably looking to upgrade before the injury,'' Jones said in a visit with @dfwticket.

Previously, said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: “There’s no urgency looking for a veteran receiver. … Not at all. Let’s get these guys the incentive, these young receivers.”

And maybe the right answer is both.

The Cowboys are absorbing another blow to their wide receiver corps with newcomer James Washington going down in Monday's training camp practice.

Washington needs foot surgery and could miss two months.

Former Indianapolis Colts pass-catcher T.Y. Hilton is a name being broached inside Cowboys HQ. ... and former Miami Dolphins speedster Will Fuller might be on that list, too. We can also bring up Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders and Darius Slayton and …

Jerry says don’t bother.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

lamb vasher
Play

CeeDee Lamb Sends Message to Young Cowboys WRs: 'Door's Open'

Following James Washington's foot injury, Lamb has high expectations for a young Dallas receiving corps.

By Zach Dimmitt15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago
59D61652-5B7E-43DF-A19D-9AD31F02F1B6
Play

Cowboys Camp: Jabril Cox, 2 TEs - Injury Issues?

One young DB is “all over the football” and two other key youngsters are dinged up at Cowboys camp.

By Mike Fisher24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago
826DBACE-A3EC-403F-AF0A-6C7C1A281523
Play

‘I’m Ready!’ Terrell Owens, Age 48, Offers to Sign with Cowboys

"If Tom Brady can do it, if they can marvel at (him) … I'm no different than Tom," Owens said of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who turns 45 today.

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago

But Stephen says they were already bothering.

As CowboysSI.com reported months ago, Hilton has been discussed by Cowboys officials inside The Star. And they have obviously had their discussions in the last few days.

The Cowboys, though - and keep in mind, this is anything but Jerry making a unilateral decision - obviously want to see more of what they have on their roster, led by CeeDee Lamb. Rookie Jalen Tolbert is now a starter, rehabbing Michael Gallup was on the cords on Tuesday, and Simi Fehoko, Noah Brown, TJ Vasher and Dennis Houston have all had their first-week camp moments.

And then there is KaVontae Turpin is here now, and then there is Tony Pollard. 

All of those positive thoughts can be true ... even as the front office is exploring more positives - which Stephen Jones now admits is the case.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

lamb vasher
News

CeeDee Lamb Sends Message to Young Cowboys WRs: 'Door's Open'

By Zach Dimmitt15 minutes ago
59D61652-5B7E-43DF-A19D-9AD31F02F1B6
News

Cowboys Camp: Jabril Cox, 2 TEs - Injury Issues?

By Mike Fisher24 minutes ago
826DBACE-A3EC-403F-AF0A-6C7C1A281523
News

‘I’m Ready!’ Terrell Owens, Age 48, Offers to Sign with Cowboys

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
Cowboys - Tyler Smith.jfif
News

Serving Pancakes: Cowboys Rookie Tyler Smith Begins Camp Domination

By Logan MacDonald3 hours ago
vin catch
News

'The Voice of the Catch': Vin Scully Passes Away

By Mike Fisher4 hours ago
jalen tolbert dc
News

Cowboys WR Need? ‘No Urgency’ to Sign or Trade, Insists Jerry Jones

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago
mcc quinn
News

'Say The Word, I'm Gone!': Dan Quinn Reveals Talk with Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy

By Mike Fisher22 hours ago
miami tom b
News

Tom Brady Tampering: NFL Punishes Dolphins; Cowboys Ex Amari Cooper Injured for Browns?

By Cowboys Country Staff22 hours ago