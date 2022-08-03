Cowboys Admit 'We're Looking' to Trade or Sign WR

While the Dallas Cowboys have largely played it cool this week at training camp by insisting there is “no urgency” in regard to acquiring a veteran wide receiver, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones on Wednesday revealed a more realistic truth.

I'd say we were probably looking to upgrade before the injury,'' Jones said in a visit with @dfwticket.

Previously, said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: “There’s no urgency looking for a veteran receiver. … Not at all. Let’s get these guys the incentive, these young receivers.”

And maybe the right answer is both.

The Cowboys are absorbing another blow to their wide receiver corps with newcomer James Washington going down in Monday's training camp practice.

Washington needs foot surgery and could miss two months.

Former Indianapolis Colts pass-catcher T.Y. Hilton is a name being broached inside Cowboys HQ. ... and former Miami Dolphins speedster Will Fuller might be on that list, too. We can also bring up Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders and Darius Slayton and …

Jerry says don’t bother.

But Stephen says they were already bothering.

As CowboysSI.com reported months ago, Hilton has been discussed by Cowboys officials inside The Star. And they have obviously had their discussions in the last few days.

The Cowboys, though - and keep in mind, this is anything but Jerry making a unilateral decision - obviously want to see more of what they have on their roster, led by CeeDee Lamb. Rookie Jalen Tolbert is now a starter, rehabbing Michael Gallup was on the cords on Tuesday, and Simi Fehoko, Noah Brown, TJ Vasher and Dennis Houston have all had their first-week camp moments.

And then there is KaVontae Turpin is here now, and then there is Tony Pollard.

All of those positive thoughts can be true ... even as the front office is exploring more positives - which Stephen Jones now admits is the case.

