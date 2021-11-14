WATCH: Cowboys Strike First vs Atlanta

The Cowboys are off to a fast start against the Falcons

The 6-2 Dallas Cowboys take on the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons in a Week 10 contest at AT&T Stadium on Sunday and the Cowboys are off to a fast start.

Dallas needs to get back to its old scoring ways after an abysmal performance last week at home against Denver. In Week 9, Dallas managed just 16 points, all during the second half after the game was well out of reach.

Against Atlanta, Dallas needed a quick start offensively and the Cowboys got it.

In the first quarter, the Cowboys took the first possession of the game from their own 27 after a 25-yard kickoff return from Tony Pollard.

Dallas then marched 73 yards down the field in just eight plays and 3:18 for a 13-yard Dak Prescott touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb for the first score of the game.

Lamb also contributed a 37-yard completion on the drive to put the Cowboys in Atlanta territory on a second-down play from the Dallas 30.

On the scoring drive, Prescott went 3-for-5 for 61 yards while Ezekiel Elliott and Pollard combined for three carries for 12 yards.

The Cowboys' defense will now attempt to do what they couldn't do last week against Denver, and that's hold the opposing team out of the end zone.

Atlanta isn't the most dangerous offense, but quarterback Matt Ryan has seemingly found the fountain of youth in recent weeks while the Falcons have won three of four games over the last month.

Dallas leads Atlanta 7-0 while the Falcons take their fist possession of the game.