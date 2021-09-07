New Texas-Sized Experience for Cowboys Fans at AT&T Stadium

The Cowboys are inviting fans of all ages to a free watch party at the Miller LiteHouse. ... and more parties to come!

ARLINGTON - Everything is bigger in Texas, including the Dallas Cowboys' new Miller LiteHouse at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys' latest stroke of marketing brilliance encompasses more than 87,000 square-feet outside of the stadium's west end and features a 70-yard Cowboys turf field with tailgate games, four video boards, 60 television screens and two fantasy football screen walls.

Oh, not to mention, the best beer prices in the stadium ($5 for a 12-ounce Miller Lite). The Miller LiteHouse also features two beer gardens and a walk-in beer cooler.

The ribbon cutting for the new game day experience was a Jones' family affair. Jerry Jones Sr., Stephen Jones, Charlotte Jones and Jerry Jones Jr. were all in attendance as Jones Sr. announced a $200M, 10-year extension to their long-running exclusive sponsorship deal with beverage giant Molson Coors.

Game-day entertainment in the new space includes the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders storming the field for a performance, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue Dancers and Drumline performances, live music and a celebrity kickoff toast for all regular-season home games.

The Cowboys are inviting fans of all ages to a free watch party at the Miller LiteHouse on Thursday for the Cowboys' opener at Tampa Bay. The Cowboys look to upset the reigning Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers and Tom Brady in Dak Prescott's first game in 11 months. (7.5-point underdogs on FanDuel). Free parking for fans is available in parking lots 10 and 11 with free admission through the Miller Lite House entrance.

A game ticket is required for entry for Cowboys home games. The venue will open four hours prior to late afternoon and evening games, and three hours prior to early afternoon games, remaining open two hours after the game.

