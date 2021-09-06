Lamb & Zack Martin: Cowboys Fighting Bucs - and Fighting COVID

"Hey,'' said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, reflecting on the realities of COVID-19. "This is the world we live in right now."

FRISCO - CeeDee Lamb's experience? It began when he couldn't taste mint-flavored toothpaste.

Zack Martin's experience? It began when he couldn't come to work on Sunday, a status that will continue for Thursday's Dallas Cowboys season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Martin, the six-time Pro Bowl right guard, tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend, and landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He is going on the list as fellow starting guard Connor Williams is coming off of it. Those two are part of a group of nine Cowboys who have been unable to work while on the COVID-19 list, a group that recently included wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

"I feel a lot better now," said Lamb, who said he temporarily lost his sense of smell and taste. "I literally stopped and looked in the mirror (while brushing his teeth) and was like, 'Whoa. OK.' I could taste it again. It was mint. Imagine not tasting mint for a week and then just understanding like, 'Wow, you really can't taste anything.'

It's real. Take it serious, bro. That's my message."

Because of the NFL protocols, Martin - despite being vaccinated - must now be symptom-free over the course of two tests separated by 24 hours. The rules say he can return in five days. That clock doesn't work for Dallas because of the early-in-the-week game.

The projected starting offensive line for Thursday will feature Tyron Smith and La'el Collins at the tackles (Collins is fighting back from neck issues), Tyler Biadasz at center and at guard, Williams joined by Martin replacement Connor McGovern.

"Zack's our best player on our offense,'' said running back Ezekiel Elliott. "We're definitely going to miss him, definitely wish he was out there, but we still have a game to go play and we got to try and get the job done."

