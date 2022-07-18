Cowboys Betting: Expected Win Total in 2022?

With the NFL Draft over and quality free agents mostly signed, teams are taking shape for the upcoming season that starts in less than two months. That, paired with the schedule being released, gives a preview into the season.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Dallas Cowboys' over/under for wins is set at 10.5. Will the reigning NFC East champions hit it?

Last season the Cowboys went 12-5, but it's fair to say they didn't improve that much this offeason, if at all. Meanwhile, the rest of the NFC East improved. Most notably the Philadelphia Eagles, who should compete with the Cowboys atop the division after a flurry of headline-grabbing moves in the draft and free agency.

Cowboys' 2022 schedule:

Week 1: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 2: Cincinnati Bengals

Week 3: @ New York Giants

Week 4: Washington Commanders

Week 5: @ Los Angeles Rams

Week 6: @ Philadelphia Eagles

Week 7: Detroit Lions

Week 8: Chicago Bears

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: @ Green Bay Packers

Week 11: @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 12: New York Giants

Week 13: Indianapolis Colts

Week 14: Houston Texans

Week 15: @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 16: Philadelphia Eagles

Week 17: @ Tennessee Titans

Week 18: @ Washington Commanders

Overall, the Cowboys have a pretty favorable schedule. Playing in the NFC East, they're clearly better than the Giants and Commanders and on a similar tier as the Eagles. The Cowboys going 5-1 in the division isn't out of the question at all.

Outside of the NFC East, the Cowboys play some bottom-tier teams such as the Lions, Bears, Texans and Jaguars. But, they also play Super Bowl contenders like the Buccaneers, Bengals, defending champion Rams and Packers; all four of those games come in the first 10 weeks of the season.

Then, there are the middle of the pack teams like the Vikings, Colts and Titans, all which could make the playoffs.

Led by quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys should again be a Top 10 unit on offense. On defense, reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons now has a year in the NFL under his belt and is one of the top players in the league.

When it comes to the Cowboys' over/under win total, 10.5 seems like the correct number. They will likely finish above .500, but if they do, getting to 11 wins is no easy task.