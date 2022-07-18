Cowboys Betting: Expected Win Total in 2022?
With the NFL Draft over and quality free agents mostly signed, teams are taking shape for the upcoming season that starts in less than two months. That, paired with the schedule being released, gives a preview into the season.
According to Sports Illustrated, the Dallas Cowboys' over/under for wins is set at 10.5. Will the reigning NFC East champions hit it?
Last season the Cowboys went 12-5, but it's fair to say they didn't improve that much this offeason, if at all. Meanwhile, the rest of the NFC East improved. Most notably the Philadelphia Eagles, who should compete with the Cowboys atop the division after a flurry of headline-grabbing moves in the draft and free agency.
Cowboys' 2022 schedule:
Week 1: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 2: Cincinnati Bengals
Week 3: @ New York Giants
Week 4: Washington Commanders
Week 5: @ Los Angeles Rams
Week 6: @ Philadelphia Eagles
Week 7: Detroit Lions
Week 8: Chicago Bears
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: @ Green Bay Packers
Week 11: @ Minnesota Vikings
Week 12: New York Giants
Week 13: Indianapolis Colts
Week 14: Houston Texans
Week 15: @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 16: Philadelphia Eagles
Week 17: @ Tennessee Titans
Week 18: @ Washington Commanders
Cowboys Ex Tony Romo Sounds Off on Troy Aikman, Joe Buck & TV Money
Troy Aikman and Joe Buck changed the NFL broadcasting landscape with their departure from FOX for ESPN Monday Night Football.
Cowboys Odds: Don't Bet on Mike McCarthy as 'Coach of the Year'
The fact that McCarthy is near the betting basement is something short of a positive sign.
Cowboys Ex Ryan Switzer Explains Retirement at 27
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
Overall, the Cowboys have a pretty favorable schedule. Playing in the NFC East, they're clearly better than the Giants and Commanders and on a similar tier as the Eagles. The Cowboys going 5-1 in the division isn't out of the question at all.
Outside of the NFC East, the Cowboys play some bottom-tier teams such as the Lions, Bears, Texans and Jaguars. But, they also play Super Bowl contenders like the Buccaneers, Bengals, defending champion Rams and Packers; all four of those games come in the first 10 weeks of the season.
Then, there are the middle of the pack teams like the Vikings, Colts and Titans, all which could make the playoffs.
Led by quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys should again be a Top 10 unit on offense. On defense, reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons now has a year in the NFL under his belt and is one of the top players in the league.
When it comes to the Cowboys' over/under win total, 10.5 seems like the correct number. They will likely finish above .500, but if they do, getting to 11 wins is no easy task.