Micah Parsons Wins 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year

Parsons had arguably the greatest defensive rookie debut of all time, helping to transform the Dallas defense from one of the worst to a top unit.

He recorded 13 sacks (eighth-most), 21 tackles for a loss (tied for fourth with Aaron Donald), 30 quarterback hits (tied for fourth), and 47 pressures (tied for fourth).

For all intents and purposes, this was a one-horse race. Parson was dominant all season to the point that he also had the second-best odds for Defensive Player of the Year at +200—behind T.J. Watt—when regular season betting closed.

Here is where the betting for DROY closed:

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons -10,000

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II +500

As you can see, this was only a "race" in name only. Surtain had a solid season for the Broncos, but Parsons was one of the best defensive players in the entire league.

Parsons was also the pre-season favorite for the award, and if you took him before the season you got a good payout at six times your investment.

