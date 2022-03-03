Cowboys BREAKING: TE Blake Jarwin Surgery Clouds Status; Re-Think Signing Dalton Schultz?

Jarwin "is not expected to be available for the start of the 2022 season, clouding his Cowboys future.''

FRISCO - Conventional wisdom has it that the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 might be able to say "Goodbye'' to tight end Dalton Schultz as he enters free agency while saying "Hello, again!'' to Blake Jarwin as he comes off surgery.

It's just been revealed that conventional wisdom might be wrong.

Jarwin was going to be the starter over Schultz as Jason Witten’s successor in 2020; the Cowboys gave a four-year contract to start the process. But Jarwin never got untracked that year due to a torn ACL in Week 1 that ended his season. And he never got untracked last year thanks to more issues, including a hip problem that required offseason surgery.

And now it seems the surgery is serious enough that, per the Dallas News, Jarwin "is not expected to be available for the start of the 2022 season, clouding his Cowboys future.''

Indeed.

Schultz took over during the course of the two seasons. He's put up numbers that, as he enters free agency, mean he could be a $12 million APY guy for somebody. Dallas could've easily passed on bidding there in the belief that Jarwin is at least as capable - or, dating back to that 2020 contract, more capable.

But do the Cowboys now need to reverse course on their Schultz thinking and make him a priority, right up there with Randy Gregory and Michael Gallup?

Jarwin still has two years left on the contract that means he only has a $6.25 million cap hit in 2022 and a $7.25 million hit next year. That was going to work. Now? Especially with the added note that this hip surgery is "unusual'' - which sounds rather ominous - little wonder that Dallas is interviewing most every tight end at this week's pre-NFL Draft Scouting Combine.