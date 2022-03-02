Dalton Schultz 2.0? Cowboys Connect with TEs, Including Texas A&M's Jalen Wydermyer

Dalton Schultz 2.0? Dallas Cowboys Connect with TEs, Including Texas A&M's Jalen Wydermyer
The Dallas Cowboys want to keep Dalton Schultz - in a perfect world.
But the NFL salary cap creates an imperfect world. So while at the scouting combine in Indianapolis this week they are certain to have touch-base negotiations with the representative of their free-agent tight end, they just got done with another bunch of conversations.
With a few guys who could replace Dalton Schultz.
"It would mean everything to me,'' Jalen Wydermyer said on Wednesday on the subject of being the first tight end taken in the April NFL Draft.
That could happen, though this is not considered a "first-round class'' when it comes to tight ends. But somewhere in the selection process? The 6-5, 255-pound Wydermyer, a Texas native and a product of Texas A&M, can make sense. So can another top prospect, Coastal Carolina's Isaiah Likely (6-4, 240), who also had a formal interview this week with Dallas.
Somewhere in this process, expect the Cowboys to also investigate Trey McBride (6-4, 250) of Colorado State, Cade Otten (6-5, 250) of Washington and Jeremy Ruckert (6-5, 250) of Ohio State. And they've reportedly talked to SMU tight end Grant Calcaterra (6-5, 240). ... Again, none of them first-round guys ... but all of them budget-friendly, should they make the team, when compares to Schultz.
Does Dallas want to keep Schultz? Sure. But CowboysSI.com has reported that two other free agents, Randy Gregory and Micael Gallup are considered by those inside The Star as "priorities.''
And now many free agent "priorities'' can one team have?
Dallas has the franchise tag option with either Gregory ($20 million) or Schultz, the surprisingly productive safety valve for quarterback Dak Prescott. But short of that, if Dallas balks at paying Schultz, who might be willing to give him, say, $12 million a year?
Somebody.
The Cowboys can meanwhile turn to Blake Jarwin ... and maybe turn to a draft-worthy tight end in the middle rounds, just as Schultz - a former fourth-round pick - once was himself.
