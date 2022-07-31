Skip to main content

Cowboys Camp Kicker Competition: Vet Pulls Ahead of Rookie Jonathan Garibay

Dallas has turned the page from Greg Zuerlein, but even now a team source suggests to us there is fear of a "revolving door'' at the position for 2022.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

OXNARD, Calif. - We were rather amused the other day when, a couple of days into training camp here in Oxnard, a media outlet proclaimed rookie Jonathan Garibay the "locked-in'' leader in the race to be the Dallas Cowboys kicker in 2022.

"Amused'' because not until Saturday did Garibay even kick at camp.

Oh, and not so "amusing''? The UDFA rookie from Texas Tech didn't kick it very well.

Saturday marked the beginning of the countdown toward a decision being made between the rookie and CFL star Lirim Hajrullahu, the latter taking an early lead in the competition.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

615C117B-8C29-43E2-ADED-FCA0A2D5C18F
Play

'Inside Knowledge': Cowboys Sign Takk McKinley? Jerry Jones Reveals Plan

"We’ve got a lot of inside knowledge there, too. You can’t have enough guys who can rush the passer.”

By Mike Fisher38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago
white helmets 2
Play

Breaking Tradition: Cowboys To Use Two Alternate Helmets In 2022?

The Dallas Cowboys are known for their traditional uniforms, but could a new wrinkle be added to the lineup this season?

By John Macon Gillespie1 hour ago
1 hour ago
ezekiel-elliott-jerry-jones-1
Play

Ezekiel Elliott Plan: 'The Focal Point,' Says Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Despite criticisms of regression this offseason, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones states the importance of running back Ezekiel Elliott for Dallas.

By Logan MacDonald1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Hajrullahu was allowed to try eight field goals ... and he went 7-of-8.

Garibay got the same number of chances ... and he missed half of his kicks, including attempts from 44 and 47 yards.

Dallas, opening this camp with Super Bowl hopes, has turned the page from Greg Zuerlein, but even now a team source suggests to us there is fear of a "revolving door'' at the position for 2022. Maybe Garibay's big leg will establish itself as also being capable of doing the little things right, or maybe Hajrullahu - who had a couple of cups of coffee with Dallas under special-teams boss Bones Fassel last year will continue to run away with this thing. But it's worth nothing: While the native Euro has more experience, he's never entered an NFL season as his team's starting kicker.

And also worth noting: While this was "just one day,'' this Cowboys preseason features just three games. So "just one day'' is significant in the race to truly determine a winner - and maybe avoid a "revolving door.''

615C117B-8C29-43E2-ADED-FCA0A2D5C18F
News

'Inside Knowledge': Cowboys Sign Takk McKinley? Jerry Jones Reveals Plan

By Mike Fisher38 minutes ago
white helmets 2
News

Breaking Tradition: Cowboys To Use Two Alternate Helmets In 2022?

By John Macon Gillespie1 hour ago
ezekiel-elliott-jerry-jones-1
News

Ezekiel Elliott Plan: 'The Focal Point,' Says Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

By Logan MacDonald1 hour ago
micah parsons penn state
News

Micah Parsons' Penn State 'Wish': Could Cowboys Have Missed Out?

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
malik camp
News

Cowboys Camp Week 1 DBs Review: Malik Hooker 'Chance to Dominate'

By Mike Fisher13 hours ago
C94311CD-16D9-41F2-A651-32FF23FB4B6F
News

Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Visit for Ex 1st-Round DL Takk McKinley

By Mike Fisher17 hours ago
lamb thumb
News

CeeDee Lamb Limited in Cowboys Camp; Source Reveals: Injury or Rest?

By Bri Amaranthus and Mike Fisher19 hours ago
jerry mac stsr fox
News

'I Need to Win a Super Bowl!' Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Proclaims

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago