'I Need to Win a Super Bowl!' Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Proclaims

OXNARD, Calif. - There is a need. But there is also a "but.''

"I need to win (another Super Bowl),'' said Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones as training camp opened this week here in Oxnard. "I need to win it.''

That is both music to the ears of Cowboys Nation and nothing short of expected. The franchise has won five Super Bowls, three of them coming under Jones' watch ... all from a quarter-of-a-century ago.

But the "but'' is reflective of the realities of the NFL, with the vast majority of the people involved wanting, striving, needing to win.

"But,'' Jones continued. "I'll be candid with you: There's degrees. I want to be fair to everybody concerned. We need to be in the playoffs. We need to be viable in the playoffs for it to be a successful season."

"Degrees''? Indeed, as what Jones is saying is that a) there is no such thing as "Super Bowl or bust,'' but b) true contention is all but expected, and c) if Dallas fails to make the playoffs and therefore falls short of a "successful season,'' being "fair to everybody'' might not prevent coaching-staff heads from rolling.

That's about as close to "hot-seat'' talk as Jones is going to get regarding head coach Mike McCarthy, who has this owner's support ... with this owner, about to celebrate his 80th birthday in October, knowing that opportunities are suddenly running short.

He believes in his coach. He believes in QB Dak Prescott (who by the way also believes in the coach, saying "Mike's my guy.'') And he believes he's in the process of building a contender.

But ...

"I told (the Cowboys staff) I've got a birthday coming up here real quick and I don't have time to have a bad time," Jones said. "It ain't on my schedule."

