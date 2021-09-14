September 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cowboys Surprise: Jerry Jones Reveals O-Line Plan in Place of La’el Collins

‘Man of Steele’? Jerry Jones Reveals Surprising O-Line Move
Author:

FRISCO - In the wake of the five-game NFL suspension of starter La’el Collins, the Dallas Cowboys argued that they had “options.”

They just announced a rather surprising one.

Team owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday told “Shan & RJ”  on 105.3 The Fan that starting with Sunday’s Week 2 game at the Los Angeles Chargers - and, if the idea survives the day, continuing after- it will be Terence Steele who will get start at right tackle.

READ MORE: Cowboys Signing Former Alabama WR in Gallup's Absence

Steele, a young undrafted player from Texas Tech who got his baptism in emergency starts last year for Dallas’ battered line, is a favorite of this coaching staff. He therefore leap-frogs over newcomer veteran Ty Nsekhe, who was signed by the personnel department this off-season to serve as the swing tackle for this exact situation.

No image description

Cowboys - Steele
Play

‘Man of Steele’? Jerry Reveals Surprising O-Line Move

‘Man of Steele’? Jerry Jones Reveals Surprising O-Line Move

foster r
Play

Gallup Out; Cowboys Signing Former Alabama WR

The Cowboys are adding to the practice squad a veteran with 30 games of experience in the NFL, as Robert Foster is coming aboard.

Lirim Hajrullahu
Play

Source: Cowboys Signing Puts Zuerlein on 'Hot Seat'?

Will the move with Hajrullahu put "heat'' on Zuerlein?

Nsekhe did nothing to impress in training camp or in preseason. It could be argued that Steele was no different.

A simple solution to Collins' absence would have been to slide All-Pro guard Zack Martin - who missed last week's opener in Tampa Bay because of COVID - to right tackle and allow Connor McGovern to remain at right guard. By all accounts, McGovern held up reasonably well against the Buccaneers' fearsome front four.

READ MORE: With Zuerlein Ailing, Cowboys Add Insurance K to Practice Squad

Instead, the Cowboys will bench McGovern, return Martin to his best fit and insert Steele, who at times in 2020 looked completely overhelmed filling in at left tackle for the injured Tyron Smith.

Playing the underwhelming Steele at right tackle is likely music to the ears of Chargers' three-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Joey Bosa.

Cowboys - Steele
News

‘Man of Steele’? Jerry Reveals Surprising O-Line Move

foster r
News

Gallup Out; Cowboys Signing Former Alabama WR

Lirim Hajrullahu
News

Source: Cowboys Signing Puts Zuerlein on 'Hot Seat'?

1339362239.0
Podcasts

Cowboys LISTEN: Michael Gallup Moves to IR; Who Steps Up?

randy zack
News

Cowboys COVID BREAKING: Zack Martin & Randy Gregory Moves

Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium.
News

'Comeback Player'? Nah - Dak for MVP

D0E29512-BE6C-43CA-B918-DA1AA552FBF2
News

‘Bones’ vs Jones: Cowboys Kicking Problem?

lael dark
News

Cowboys Suspension: What is La'el Collins' Argument?