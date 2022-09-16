Cowboys Behind-the-Scenes Tour: Charlotte Jones WATCH - What's New At AT&T Stadium?

ARLINGTON The Dallas Cowboys organization is a multi-faceted one worth $8 billion, sitting on top of the NFL for 14 consecutive years as the most valuable team in all of sports.

While the Cowboys team is doing battle with the opponent on the field, Cowboys Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones is in a heated competition with your television.

"Our No. 1 priority is fan entertainment and fan engagement. That is what drives everything that we do," Jones, who is in charge of the marketing department, which includes the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

With television broadcasts bettering their product, the battle in the entertainment world is intense.

"For us, it's about how we can make that transition as easy as possible to get fans off of their couch and into the building and then back home, safely, quickly and with an experience that they can't replicate at home," Jones said during our behind-the-scenes tour of AT&T Stadium. "We have to deliver above and beyond."

While the season-opener was a nightmare start for the Cowboys team at AT&T Stadium, with Dallas losing its star quarterback in Dak Prescott to injury, the cutting-edge enhancements to the stadium for the fan experience were a total success.

New fan experiences include personalized QR codes on every seat in the stadium to have food and drinks delivered so fans can skip the line. Updates to stadium technology plus new food and beverage items also make the experience at AT&T Stadium one-of-a-kind.

"Some people know they had a great experience but they don't know exactly why," Jones said. "It probably was the fact that they missed the traffic, were able to get straight to their seats and get all the food and merchandise that they wanted. The excitement of the game is the expectant. Everything else is what we have to do to make sure they get what they came for."

The little things add up in creating a lasting, enjoyable memory ... For some fans the difference could be in not missing the big play because they had to wait in line for a drink. Maybe for others, it's the ability to digitally jump into a photo with life size, interactive Cowboys players and share it on social media. Additionally, it could be the clean bathrooms, fast WIFI, or the $5 beers at the Miller Lite House.

Whatever 'it' is for each fan that makes game day magical and entertaining, Charlotte Jones and the Cowboys are pushing forward to help the process more seamless.

Some 'wins' for the Cowboys marketing on game day in Arlington; 5,479 hats sold, an average 15-minute delivery time to fans' seats, the most downloaded (3.4 million) app in the NFL and 13,000 beers sold in the Miller LiteHouse.

For Jones personally, the fun of game day at AT&T Stadium is being able to share the football experience with the people she loves most ... plus the award-winning lobster mac n' cheese.

From technology upgrades to the Cowboys App, selfies with Dallas players, in-seat delivery and new food and beverage items, AT&T Stadium has a lot to offer fans the 2022 NFL season. Hopefully, some victories as well.