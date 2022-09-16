Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Throws at Practice (Left-Handed) VIDEO; Planning October Return?

Following quarterback Dak Prescott’s injury during the team’s Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys are forced to weather the storm of his absence.

Reserve quarterback Cooper Rush will get the nod, as Prescott recovers from surgery to repair his injured hand.

However, they may not be forced to batten down the hatches for as long as originally expected.

Originally feared to be a long-term injury, recent reports indicate that Prescott may be able to return in a much more compact time frame.

In fact, he may be back in time to face a heated divisional rival.

According to the buzz, Prescott may be ready to go for Dallas’ Week 6 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The optimism regarding Prescott’s prognosis is not exactly a new concept. During a recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones offered similar sentiments, as well as plausible reasoning for not placing Prescott on injured reserve (IR) after he suffered his injury.

"If we thought he wasn't going to be ready to go until after four games, we would put him on IR," Jones said. "We're not doing that. We think he can come in and play, so we don't want to not have him out there practicing."

Indeed, on Thursday at The Star, Dak was "out there.'' And while he was not practicing, he was present in helping the fellas ... and he couldn't resist the temptation to toss it around with his other (left) hand and arm.

Starting with their upcoming matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Dallas is scheduled to square off with the New York Giants, Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Rams prior to Prescott’s predicted return against Philadelphia.

The four-game stretch promises to be a tough one for Dallas. Both New York and Washington are familiar NFC East foes, while Los Angeles and Cincinnati battled each other in Super Bowl LIV.

With Rush at the helm, Dallas will look to offensive stalwarts such as running back Ezekiel Elliott, receiver CeeDee Lamb, tight end Dalton Schultz and dual-threat back Tony Pollard to keep the team afloat until Prescott is able to return.

Ultimately, Dallas’ offense will be put to the test when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept, 18 at AT&T Stadium. And Dak will be watching, helping ... and, we assume, soft-tossing with the other hand.

