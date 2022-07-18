Dak Prescott NFL's Most Overrated Player, Says Cowboys Ex

Between four seasons of practices with a star on his helmet and his four more seasons with the New York Giants, Chris Canty chased down a lot of Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks of days gone by. Now it appears even modern throwers aren't exempt from his wrath.

Canty, now a national ESPN radio host, named Dak Prescott the most overrated player in the modern NFL, drawing the ire of Cowboys fans still in awe of the franchise quarterback's comeback campaign from a devastating ankle injury. He's joined on Canty's dubious list by running backs Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey as well as Los Angeles Chargers couple Derwin James and Khalil Mack.

Cowboys fans and Prescott supporters did not take kindly to Canty's list, with many from both a biased and neutral perspective noting that the common thread amongst his overrated five is that they've each dealt with injuries in recent seasons. While he missed all but five games the year before, Prescott returned to post career-highs in touchdown passes (37) and completion percentage (68.8) in a year that saw the Cowboys win 12 games and the division title.

While one can certainly disagree with Canty's rankings, they can't say the host, a fourth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2005, has an agenda, as he's included both a North Texan and a New Jerseyan/Yorker on his list in Barkley. The defender spent all but three of his 11 NFL seasons between Dallas and East Rutherford, amassing 19 sacks between them.

Canty entered broadcasting after three final seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, first appearing on ESPN's New York affiliate alongside tenured host Dave Rothenberg and former NHL goaltender Rick DiPietro. ... and he's surely figured out the magic of the "hot take'' - which almost anything having to do with Dak and the Cowboys qualifies as.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!