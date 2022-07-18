Skip to main content

Dak Prescott NFL's Most Overrated Player, Says Cowboys Ex

A former Dallas defender bestowed Prescott a dubious honor.

Between four seasons of practices with a star on his helmet and his four more seasons with the New York Giants, Chris Canty chased down a lot of Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks of days gone by. Now it appears even modern throwers aren't exempt from his wrath. 

Canty, now a national ESPN radio host, named Dak Prescott the most overrated player in the modern NFL, drawing the ire of Cowboys fans still in awe of the franchise quarterback's comeback campaign from a devastating ankle injury. He's joined on Canty's dubious list by running backs Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey as well as Los Angeles Chargers couple Derwin James and Khalil Mack.

Cowboys fans and Prescott supporters did not take kindly to Canty's list, with many from both a biased and neutral perspective noting that the common thread amongst his overrated five is that they've each dealt with injuries in recent seasons. While he missed all but five games the year before, Prescott returned to post career-highs in touchdown passes (37) and completion percentage (68.8) in a year that saw the Cowboys win 12 games and the division title. 

While one can certainly disagree with Canty's rankings, they can't say the host, a fourth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2005, has an agenda, as he's included both a North Texan and a New Jerseyan/Yorker on his list in Barkley. The defender spent all but three of his 11 NFL seasons between Dallas and East Rutherford, amassing 19 sacks between them. 

Scroll to Continue

No image description

schultz face
Play

Cowboys Camp: Will Dalton Schultz Play Like Top-10 Tight End?

Schultz will get paid like a top tight end for one year at least. But …

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
1 hour ago
dak-prescott-ezekiel-elliott-112416-getty-ftr_1ddkadfwilghd1w052ep0qgvjn
Play

Cowboys Betting: Expected Win Total in 2022?

The Dallas Cowboys are the reigning NFC East champions.

By Matthew Ryan4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Copy of DFW Show Preview
Play

Cowboys Ex Tony Romo Sounds Off on Troy Aikman, Joe Buck & TV Money

Troy Aikman and Joe Buck changed the NFL broadcasting landscape with their departure from FOX for ESPN Monday Night Football.

By Timm Hamm5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Canty entered broadcasting after three final seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, first appearing on ESPN's New York affiliate alongside tenured host Dave Rothenberg and former NHL goaltender Rick DiPietro. ... and he's surely figured out the magic of the "hot take'' - which almost anything having to do with Dak and the Cowboys qualifies as.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

schultz face
News

Cowboys Camp: Will Dalton Schultz Play Like Top-10 Tight End?

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
dak-prescott-ezekiel-elliott-112416-getty-ftr_1ddkadfwilghd1w052ep0qgvjn
News

Cowboys Betting: Expected Win Total in 2022?

By Matthew Ryan4 hours ago
Copy of DFW Show Preview
News

Cowboys Ex Tony Romo Sounds Off on Troy Aikman, Joe Buck & TV Money

By Timm Hamm5 hours ago
mcc sigh
News

Cowboys Odds: Don't Bet on Mike McCarthy as 'Coach of the Year'

By Mike Fisher6 hours ago
733B3500-C5B3-4EEC-815C-B9DD8D6D1922
News

Cowboys Ex Ryan Switzer Explains Retirement at 27

By Cowboys Country Staff7 hours ago
dak-prescott
News

Bold Prediction: Cowboys Will Miss Playoffs?

By Mike D'Abate8 hours ago
jalen tolbert dc
News

Cowboys Rookie Jalen Tolbert Looking to Catch 'Perfect Opportunity'

By Logan MacDonald8 hours ago
tolbert run star
News

Cowboys Camp: Rookie Jalen Tolbert Locked in as Starter?

By Mike Fisher10 hours ago