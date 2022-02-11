Skip to main content

NFL Comeback Player of Year: Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Runner-Up to Bengals’ Joe Burrow

Both quarterbacks are deserving candidates. Last week, Burrow was named the 2021 Comeback Player of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America.

FRISCO - As far as comebacks go, the 2021-22 NFL season offered the pleasure of witnessing two players overcome ghastly injuries to lead their respective teams to bounce-back seasons. 

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow both underwent strenuous rehab to return months earlier than their estimated timeline in order to be healthy for the start of the season. 

Since the first week of the season, NFL Comeback Player of the Year was Prescott’s award to lose. After a gruesome compound ankle fracture and dislocation in Week five in 2020, Prescott's rehab was remarkable and his return was high-profile. Prescott is, without doubt, a deserving candidate.

However, last week Burrow was named the 2021 Comeback Player of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America. And on Thursday, NFL Honors cited Burrow as the winner, with Dak as the runner-up.

it was a close vote for NFL Comeback Player of the Year. Burrow won with 28 votes. Prescott came in second place with 21.

No image description

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 4.57.38 PM
Play

NFL Comeback Player of Year: Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Runner-Up to Bengals’ Joe Burrow

Both quarterbacks are deserving candidates.

4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago
micah son
Play

Cowboys BREAKING: Micah Parsons Wins NFL Rookie of the Year

Micah can't put his "scars'' in a trophy case. But NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year? There should be a primo spot for that.

16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago
quinn love
Play

Cowboys' Dan Quinn Wins NFL Assistant Coach of the Year

Quinn entered this offseason as the hottest candidate head-coach candidate in the cycle, and the reasons are obvious.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Burrow had to overcome a torn ACL and MCL in Week 11 in 2020. In his second season, he threw a franchise-record 34 touchdowns and lead the Bengals to the playoffs for the first time since 2015... And he's still playing. Burrow and the Bengals, 4.5-point Super Bowl underdogs, look to upset the Los Angeles Rams to hoist their first-ever Lombardi Trophy

"I'm tired of the underdog narrative," Burrow said after defeating the Titans in the divisional round.

"We're a really, really good team. We're here to make noise and teams are going to have to pay attention to us. We are, like I said, a really good team with really good players and coaches and we're coming for it all."

And now he has come for Comeback Player of the Year ... and for a berth in the Super Bowl, Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

USATSI_17414077_168388359_lowres
dak sad
36288D30-8D9E-4416-8AAE-0DB6B49CFAAD

The Cowboys improved from 6-10 and a third place NFC East finish in 2020 to 11-5 and the division title this year. Prescott broke the franchise record for the most touchdown passes (37) in a single season. His eight games with a 100 passer rating and three passing scores led the NFL in 2021.

He won't be a Comeback candidate next year. Maybe other awards, however, are in store for the Cowboys leader.

USATSI_17475318_168388359_lowres
USATSI_17477339_168388359_lowres

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 4.57.38 PM
News

NFL Comeback Player of Year: Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Runner-Up to Bengals’ Joe Burrow

4 minutes ago
micah son
News

Cowboys BREAKING: Micah Parsons Wins NFL Rookie of the Year

16 minutes ago
quinn love
News

Cowboys' Dan Quinn Wins NFL Assistant Coach of the Year

1 hour ago
micah clutch
News

Cowboys 2021 Re-Draft: No Parsons, No Problem?

6 hours ago
Superbowl-Stafford-burrow
News

Then and Now: Cowboys Entered 2021 with Better Super Bowl Odds than Bengals

6 hours ago
von ram cow
News

Rams' Von Miller in 'Football Heaven'; Next Dream: Sign With Hometown Cowboys?

10 hours ago
micah joe dak
News

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Ranks NFL QBs: Where's Dak Prescott & Joe Burrow?

11 hours ago
burrow wash
News

Washington Commanders Star Apologizes for 'Hitler Dinner' Remark

12 hours ago