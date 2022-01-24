Cowboys BREAKING: Coach Dan Quinn Traveling To Broncos for 2nd Interview

In Dallas, Mike Zimmer, George Edwards and Joe Whitt Jr. (unless Whitt gets the Seattle job or joins Quinn) are among the candidates to become the next coordinator.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys wisely continue to brace for an eventual hiring of a new defensive coordinator to head coach Mike McCarthy's staff as the Denver Broncos continue to "zero in'' on a top contender to be their next head coach.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will be traveling to Denver for a second interview this week, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis.

"Per source, Dan Quinn is coming Broncos HQ this week for second interview. Time to be determined," Klis tweeted.

Quinn is, as one source has put it to us, "the hottest candidate in the cycle.'' He is in high demand around the NFL, having interviewed for multiple head-coaching vacancies. He is in the midst of a Monday visit with the New York Giants - the hometown team of the New Jersey-born 51-year-old.

Quinn is the former Atlanta Falcons head man who led that team to a Super Bowl berth. Before that, Quinn was a Super Bowl defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks. He arrived in Dallas this season and oversaw a complete turnaround of the Cowboys defense, which became a top-notch play-making unit as part of Dallas' 12-5 playoff season.

Quinn is a "leader of men'' sort of coach, but also a tactician with energy who draws admiration from his players. In Denver - where he already has an established relationship with GM George Paton - he would replace another defensive coach in the fired Vic Fangio.

In Dallas, Mike Zimmer, George Edwards and Joe Whitt Jr. (unless Whitt gets the Seattle job or joins Quinn) are among the candidates to become the next coordinator.

The Broncos are said to also be high on Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

