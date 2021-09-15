Cowboys Coach Injured; 2 DBs Miss Practice

Leon Lett, the long-time Dallas assistant defensive line coach, needed to be carted off the field and them put on crutches to advance to medical assistance inside the building.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys knew going into Wednesday that a trio of notable contributors would be absent.

By the time the workout ensued here inside The Star, another missing trio merit mention.

Leon Lett, the long-time Dallas assistant defensive line coach, needed to be carted off the field and them put on crutches to advance to medical assistance inside the building. Lett, who has been a Cowboys assistant since 2011 and who during his 11-year playing career previously won three Super Bowl rings as a member of the Cowboys during the 1990s, motioned to the medical staff that something was wrong with his right leg.

Meanwhile, not able to work on Wednesday were two defensive backs, rookie backup cornerback Nahshon Wright and starting safety Donovan Wilson, who has been nursing a groin problem (but playing through it) since training camp.

In Wright's case, coach Mike McCarthy indicated his absence was in order to attend to a personal matter. About Wilson, the coach said, "It's not where we thought it'd be or hoped it'd be so we're just being smart with him. He played a lot of football Thursday in the Week 1 loss at Tampa Bay."

Additionally, of course, Dallas is working without tackle La'el Collins (suspended), receiver Michael Gallup (calf), and defensive end Randy Gregory (COVID-19) with McCarthy noting that there is some pessimism regarding Gregory recovering in time for Week 2 at the Chargers.

Collins' absence means a change at right tackle, with owner Jerry Jones indicating that Terence Steele will get the nod. McCarthy tapped the brakes on that, saying, "We'll sort it out by the end of the week (if it's Steele or Ty Nsekhe).'' But it is clear it's not going to be right guard Zack Martin, coming off the COVID list after missing Week 1.

"I’m open to do whatever they need me to do, but ... I play right guard, and that’s what I’m going to do,'' Martin said.

