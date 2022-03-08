Cowboys 'Big WR' Contracts: Amari Cooper Waiting, Noah Brown Signs, Simi Fehoko Grows

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy recently pulled aside rookie Simi Fehoko and offered up a revelation that may be both a) a reflection of the talents of the fifth-round All Pac-12 receiver at Stanford and b) a reflection of the possible coming void in the Dallas receivers room.

"Potentially, this year, you gain a little bit more weight and we can use you as more like a hybrid tight end-receiver-type body,'' McCarthy told Fehoko this offseason.

A bigger Fehoko? A just-re-signed (on Tuesday, to a one-year deal) Noah Brown?

Is bigger better?

Simi Fehoko Simi Fehoko Simi Fehoko

Said Fehoko: “I’ll have a bigger role, I’d say, in the offense and in special teams. ... I have no problem ... obviously gaining weight and playing at a higher weight isn’t a problem.”

That sounds more like Noah Brown 2.0 than Amari Cooper 2.0; Brown, a 2017 seventh-round pick who has stuck around all these years sort of on the fringes of the roster, is 6-2, 225.

In 2021, Fehoko really played only special teams. But the Dallas scouting department in particular is a believer in the 6-3, 225-pound pass-catcher's ability to win with speed and size. And McCarthy's coaching staff? CeeDee Lamb is locked in. And Dallas, we're told, is closing on on a deal with the rehabbing free agent Michael Gallup. But otherwise, given the fact that the receivers room is loaded with questions - Amari Cooper's contract is an issue and Ced Wilson and Malik Turner are free agents - Fehoko may be called upon just because of salary-cap attrition. And Brown as well.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!