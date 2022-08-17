Cowboys Preseason Game 2: Can Dallas DBs Survive Chargers Weapons?

In the wake of a disappointing showing in their 17-7 loss to the Denver Broncos on Saturday night, Dallas Cowboys’ cornerbacks Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright are undoubtedly looking to roubound with strong performances in the team’s second preseason matchup.

The pair of second-year defensive backs each surrendered touchdowns, significantly contributing to the team facing a 17-0 deficit against a Broncos offense largely devoid of its starters.

Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on one’s point of view), the Cowboys are in for a formidable defensive test when they visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sat. Aug. 20 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Who’s playing? No matter what, the Cowboys secondary will have no shortage of significant adversaries.

In addition to top receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, the Bolts’ reserves have also proven themselves worthy of attention. Wideout Joe Reed secured four of five targets for 61 yards and a touchdown and returned three kickoffs for 60 yards in the Chargers' 29-22 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night. Fellow reserve receiver Jalen Guyton brought in both of his targets for six yards, as well.

For as much talent as Los Angeles provides at the receiver position, Dallas’ toughest test may be attempting to cover running back Austin Ekeler.

The Western State product is the Chargers’ feature back, having compiled 911 yards on 206 carries in 2021. He averaged almost five yards per carry and had 12 rushing touchdowns. However, Ekeler is just as effective as a receiver, as he is a runner, having collected 647 receiving yards on 70 catches with eight touchdowns.

Given his abilities as a dual-threat offensive weapon, the Cowboys would be smart to pair him with a legitimate cover defender. If Ekeler sees time on Saturday, Dallas would almost certainly dedicate a defensive back to the duty of covering him.

The question is: ‘Who?’

With cornerback Anthony Brown impressing the masses opposite Trevon Diggs on the perimeter, cornerback Jourdan Lewis has been a more than capable option in the slot. In fact, he has settled into a role as Dallas’ starting slot corner. The 26-year-old Michigan product played in 16 games for Dallas in 2021, making 13 starts. He finished the season combining for 61 tackles, with 11 passes-defensed, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

If this was a “real game,” there might be answers there.

For Dallas, their second preseason matchup may be the optimal time to showcase the situational options.

Dallas is undoubtedly hoping that both Joseph and Wright will make notable improvements. Yet, the Cowboys’ best option for covering receiving backs and tight ends is Jayron Kearse. … and he’s unlikely to play as he works through back soreness.

Hello, UDFA rookie Markquese Bell?

Should containing a runner prove to be a problem, Dallas might choose to use a mobile linebacker, as did several teams during 2021. Despite the temptation to instead pair him with a linebacker, the Cowboys know that a guy like Ekeler can be a mismatch in space. Can Jabril Cox become that sort of defender?

If this wasn’t the preseason, the Cowboys might be facing a defensive trial-by-fire at the Chargers. As it is? Dallas should focus on situations to grow accustomed to the heat.

