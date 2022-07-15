Cowboys Jayron Kearse vs. NFL's Top 10 Safeties: Can He Climb?

FRISCO - Relatively speaking, Jayron Kearse "came from nowhere'' to become a force in the Dallas Cowboys defense as an over-sized do-it-all safety. At 6-4, he was almost impossible to ignore ...

Yet that's exactly what surveyed NFL execs have done in ranking the league's best at his position.

Kearse - who has a stated goal to become the best safety in the league, despite a half-decade of relative obscurity leading up to his Cowboys breakout in 2021 - is a critically key piece to coordinator Dan Quinn's defense.

But he's not seen as "critical'' enough, according to a survey taken by ESPN of 50 NFL executives.

We will say this in defense of those surveyed: Kearse, who like Dallas running mate Malik Hooker failed to even get honorable mention here, is in great company, as guess who else didn't make it?

Either of the Buffalo guys.

In 2021, the Bills had arguably the top safety duo in the NFL. Jordan Poyer was named first-team All-Pro and Micah Hyde was named to the second team, making the Bills the only team last year with two safeties on the squad.

There are only six safeties total on All-Pro teams, so both Poyer and Hyde have to be top 10 players at their position heading into next season, right? Well, like the Cowboys duo, neither Poyer nor Hyde made the cut.

Top 10 NFL safeties from the survey:

1. Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos

2. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

3. Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans

4. Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

5. Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

6. Jessie Bates, Cincinnati Bengals

7. Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

8. Marcus Williams, Baltimore Ravens

9. Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. Jamal Adams, Seattle Seahawks

Honorable Mentions: Jordan Poyer (Bills), Hyde (Bills), Jevon Holland (Miami Dolphins), Quandre Diggs (Seattle Seahawks), Jeremy Chinn (Carolina Panthers), Jimmie Ward (San Francisco 49ers), Tyrann Mathieu (New Orleans Saints), Adrian Amos (Green Bay Packers).

Last season was one of Poyer's best of his career. He made his first All-Pro team and tied a career-high with five interceptions. Poyer had 93 total tackles, eight for a loss and a career-high three sacks. Hyde, meanwhile, tied a career-high with five interceptions in 2021 and, ESPN writes, his "32.3% ball-hawk rate per NFL Next Gen Stats (was) No. 1 among all players who saw at least 30 targets.''

And Kearse? Formerly mostly a special-teamer in his six previous NFL seasons, Kearse found himself in Dallas. setting career highs in tackles (101) and leading all safeties with 10 passes defensed. He rushed the passer, did well in coverage, helped on teams and became a team leader as well.

“I’m just being who I am, and guys pick up on that,” said Kearse during the year. “I’ve got to come in and continue to bring the energy because guys look at me as a leader.”

Do it again and maybe the "surveyed NFL execs'' will look at him at all.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!