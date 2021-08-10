Cowboys Getting Healthy: Another Star Activated Off PUP List

With receiver Amari Cooper now cleared, Cowboys have no players on PUP list

And then there were none.

With No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper passing his physical Tuesday morning, the Dallas Cowboys now have no players on the dreaded Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

READ MORE: Cowboys In No Rush to Negotiate Contract for WR Gallup

Cooper, who led the Cowboys last season in catches (92), yards (1,114) and touchdowns (five), underwent ankle surgery in January and spent the first two weeks of training camp in Oxnard, California rehabbing on the sidelines. But now removed from the PUP List, he can begin practicing - or at least participating on some level - as the team prepares for its second preseason game Friday night in Arizona.

Sources tell CowboysSI.com that Cooper does not necessarily wish to rush to a full-speed return and is unlikely to fully participate in the final two days at Oxnard or the Friday game at Arizona.

Cooper joins defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence as the last two players activated from the PUP List, and pushes the Cowboys toward having a healthy roster as training camp returns home to The Star in Frisco next week.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, of course, is still not throwing in live drills because of a strained shoulder muscle suffered the first week of camp, though CowboysSI.com has reported that he has resumed throwing on some level.

READ MORE: Do Cowboys Need a Fullback on Roster?

All signs, however, point to Prescott and now Cooper being healthy and starting in the team's much-anticipated Sept. 9 opener against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Though Dallas' clear-cut No. 1 receiver the last two seasons, Cooper is expected to get stiff competition for the leading role as Prescott's favorite target from speedster Michael Gallup and emerging second-year star CeeDee Lamb, who has been one of the standouts in Oxnard.