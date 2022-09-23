Skip to main content

Cowboys Ex Amari Cooper Burns Steelers - And Stars After Trade to Browns: WATCH

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on Cowboys ex Amari Cooper: "I'm trying to find new ways to tell you guys how impressed I am ... He's really, really smart, he's a great teammate, runs every route imaginable ... he's so versatile, he's such a big, physical receiver, he's trustworthy. I really enjoy No. 2."
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

FRISCO - "I'm glad they did it.''

Five simple words that explain what the Cleveland Browns and Jacoby Brissett think of the salary-dump trade this offseason of Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys to Cleveland.

That doesn't change the only simple word Cowboys owner Jerry Jones used in explaining the give-up on $20 million APY receiver Cooper - "availa-ability.'' But by the numbers, Cooper, acquired for just a fifth-round pick by his new team, has started his Browns season aifire.

And suspended QB Deshaun Watson isn't even playing. pairing up with Jacoby Brissett to 

"I'm glad they did it," said Brissett, subbing for Watson, after helping the Browns to a 29-17 victory over the Steelers on Thursday night. "He's been unbelievable. He's one of the smartest, hardest-working players I've ever worked with, comes out here every week, every day working hard, putting in the work and it's just a pleasure to play with him.''

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Jerry Jones
Play

Cowboys Jerry Jones at Giants: 'I See Us Getting Better' - Here's Why

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't feel vindicated after upsetting the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

By Art Garcia
ferguson 2232
Play

Cowboys Injury Practice Update: Dalton Schultz, Michael Gallup, Micah Parsons - 'Time To Go' For Young TEs

The Dallas Cowboys young tight end duo of Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot know it's time to "show who we are" if Dalton Schultz misses time.

By Logan MacDonald
dak cooper rush jerry
Play

Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush 'QB Controversy': What's Behind Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones' Unlikely Wish?

Jones, part "Football Jerry'' and part "Huckster Jerry, is now at it again, proclaiming that he'd like to see a Cowboys controversy between Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush.

By Mike Fisher

The pleasure was not all Dallas', even as the four-time Pro Bowler put up great numbers for the Cowboys. And there is surely Cowboys Nation displeasure as fans watched Cooper make seven receptions for 101 yards with two touchdown catches.

Cooper, 28, has now in two games collected a total of 219 yards receiving and has posted back-to-back games with 100-plus yards so far.

Said coach Kevin Stefanski, eching the praise of Cooper: "I'm trying to find new ways to tell you guys how impressed I am with (jersey) No. 2. He's really, really smart, he's a great teammate, runs every route imaginable ... he's so versatile, he's such a big, physical receiver, he's trustworthy. I really enjoy No. 2."

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Jerry Jones
News

Cowboys Jerry Jones at Giants: 'I See Us Getting Better' - Here's Why

By Art Garcia
ferguson 2232
News

Cowboys Injury Practice Update: Dalton Schultz, Michael Gallup, Micah Parsons - 'Time To Go' For Young TEs

By Logan MacDonald
dak cooper rush jerry
News

Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush 'QB Controversy': What's Behind Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones' Unlikely Wish?

By Mike Fisher
dak red
News

Dak Prescott Returns: 'Throwing' at Cowboys Practice; Injury Update on Thumb & Stitches - LOOK

By Mike Fisher
micah parsons joe burrow
News

Micah Parsons OUT For Practice: Injury & Health Update; What's Bengals QB Joe Burrow Say About Cowboys?

By Zach Dimmitt
JMar-Smith-scaled-1
News

Cowboys Give Tryouts to 3 Free Agent QBs - But Cooper Rush Has 'Swagger'

By Mike Fisher
dennis h
News

Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Re-Signing Dak Prescott WR Favorite Dennis Houston

By Mike Fisher
Turpin cowboys dunk
News

KaVontae Turpin Exclusive: 5-9 Rookie Slam-Dunk Show Awes Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb - WATCH

By Bri Amaranthus