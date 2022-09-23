Cowboys Ex Amari Cooper Burns Steelers - And Stars After Trade to Browns: WATCH

FRISCO - "I'm glad they did it.''

Five simple words that explain what the Cleveland Browns and Jacoby Brissett think of the salary-dump trade this offseason of Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys to Cleveland.

That doesn't change the only simple word Cowboys owner Jerry Jones used in explaining the give-up on $20 million APY receiver Cooper - "availa-ability.'' But by the numbers, Cooper, acquired for just a fifth-round pick by his new team, has started his Browns season aifire.

And suspended QB Deshaun Watson isn't even playing. pairing up with Jacoby Brissett to

"I'm glad they did it," said Brissett, subbing for Watson, after helping the Browns to a 29-17 victory over the Steelers on Thursday night. "He's been unbelievable. He's one of the smartest, hardest-working players I've ever worked with, comes out here every week, every day working hard, putting in the work and it's just a pleasure to play with him.''

The pleasure was not all Dallas', even as the four-time Pro Bowler put up great numbers for the Cowboys. And there is surely Cowboys Nation displeasure as fans watched Cooper make seven receptions for 101 yards with two touchdown catches.

Cooper, 28, has now in two games collected a total of 219 yards receiving and has posted back-to-back games with 100-plus yards so far.

Said coach Kevin Stefanski, eching the praise of Cooper: "I'm trying to find new ways to tell you guys how impressed I am with (jersey) No. 2. He's really, really smart, he's a great teammate, runs every route imaginable ... he's so versatile, he's such a big, physical receiver, he's trustworthy. I really enjoy No. 2."

